Arsenal will be 'popping champagne' after William Saliba has agreed terms on a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been keen for technical director Edu to hold successful negotiations with the Frenchman's representatives, and it appears a fresh deal will be penned imminently.

Arsenal contract news - William Saliba

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Saliba over a new contract which will keep him in north London until the summer of 2027.

The report suggests both parties are keen for the central defender to sign on the dotted line, with negotiations now moving onto the paperwork stage.

Arsenal have been desperate to tie Saliba down to fresh terms as he is due to enter the final 12 months of his current contract, which is worth £40,000-per-week, at the end of June.

The development comes after Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the capital club were 'confident' of convincing the 22-year-old to commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

Saliba has been on Arsenal's books since completing a £27million switch from French side Saint Etienne four years ago.

What has Dean Jones said about Saliba?

Jones believes Arsenal will be delighted after reaching an agreement with Saliba, and an announcement over a new contract is thought to be imminent.

The transfer insider understands that the Gunners have not had to pay over the odds, in terms of a salary increase, in order to persuade the former Marseille loanee to remain on board instead of seeking a move.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "They will be popping champagne. It's great news that this is getting tied up.

"Committing to a long-term deal is great, and on what is pretty reasonable terms for a player that's been so important to them is a great boost for Arsenal as well. This is a really good moment for them to kick-off this transfer window."

Were clubs ready to pounce for Saliba amid the uncertainty?

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester United were keeping tabs on Saliba's situation and mulling over whether to test Arsenal's resolve ahead of the contractual development.

The respected reporter also suggests that Bayern Munich were interested in offering the France international a route to the Bundesliga.

A move back to his homeland appeared to be a possibility as Paris Saint-Germain are admirers, and Arsenal were fearful that the reigning Ligue 1 champions would pay whatever it takes for Saliba.

The extensive interest does not come as a surprise as the centre-half enjoyed a breakthrough season in north London, making 33 appearances.

Sofascore data highlights that Saliba averaged three clearances and 1.3 tackles per outing as he helped Arsenal to keep 11 clean sheets during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.