Arsenal are locked in 'positive negotiations' with Ajax as they look to wrap up a deal which would see Jurrien Timber head to the Emirates Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners came agonisingly close to clinching the Premier League title last season, finishing five points adrift of treble winners Manchester City, but boss Mikel Arteta is aiming to go one better in the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal transfer news - Jurrien Timber

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a second proposal for Timber after setting their sights on acquiring his services this week.

The Italian journalist suggests talks are advancing between the north Londoners and Ajax, while the defender has already agreed personal terms ahead of potentially penning a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium.

It is understood that Arsenal's latest offer is worth close to £42million, which falls short of Timber's £50million price tag, while he is in line to pocket up to £120,000-per-week if the switch is rubber-stamped.

The Gunners have returned to the negotiating table after their initial £30million bid for the Netherlands international was rejected by Ajax.

But Arsenal are facing competition for Timber's signature as respected journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are also admirers.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Timber?

Sheth believes Arsenal are making inroads in their pursuit of Timber, with discussions nearing a positive conclusion.

The Sky Sports reporter feels Gunners sporting director Edu will deserve huge amounts of credit if he can convince Ajax to accept a bid worth close to £40million.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there are positive negotiations ongoing between the two clubs. There are two years left on his contract and there's lots of talk that personal terms will not be a problem.

"It's another area that Arsenal do want to strengthen in. If they can snap up someone like Jurrien Timber for around the £40million mark, I think they will see that as really, really good business."

Would Timber be a good signing for Arsenal?

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal see Timber's versatility as a huge asset as he is capable of playing at centre-half, right-back or in a defensive trio.

The report suggests the 22-year-old fits the profile of player Arteta and Edu have targeted in recent seasons, with him being young, quick, strong and good in possession.

Timber also enjoyed a productive 2022/23 campaign, with Sofascore statistics highlighting that he averaged 1.9 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per Eredivisie outing.

The Ajax youth product is also capable of causing problems from set pieces as he racked up four goal contributions last term.

WhoScored data shows that only one teammate averaged more blocks per Dutch top flight appearance along the way, so he would certainly make Arsenal more difficult for opponents to break down.