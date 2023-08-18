Arsenal may react to Jurrien Timber's long-term injury by landing Kyle Walker-Peters as the Southampton star 'could be open' to heading to the Emirates Stadium, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the move would only be possible on one condition.

Timber joined the Gunners in a deal worth up to £38million last month, but Mikel Arteta is now having to make plans without the Netherlands international after he has been forced onto the sidelines.

Arsenal transfer news - Kyle Walker-Peters

According to the Express, Arsenal could raid Southampton for Walker-Peters if Arteta sets his sights on recruiting a cost-effective right-back ahead of the September 1 deadline.

The report suggests the Gunners' scouts have previously tracked the 26-year-old, who has made more than 120 appearances for his current employers, and he may be available for a cut-price fee as he seeks a quickfire return to the Premier League.

But Southampton are in a strong negotiating position, despite plying their trade in the Championship thanks to last season's relegation, as Walker-Peters' £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

Having initially been on loan from Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, the two-cap England international sealed a £12million permanent switch to the south coast club three years ago.

But Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Walker-Peters to leave Southampton before the transfer window slams shut.

Timber is expected to be out of action for a lengthy period after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest last weekend, potentially opening the door for Walker-Peters to return to the capital with Arsenal.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Walker-Peters?

Jacobs believes there is a strong possibility of Walker-Peters being keen on sealing a move to Arsenal as they look to plug the gap left by Timber.

But the respected journalist feels the full-back, who has been described as 'extraordinary' by former Southampton boss Ruben Selles, would only head to the Emirates Stadium if he is given assurances by Arteta.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I feel really sorry, as I'm sure everybody does, for Jurrien Timber. He only just joined but has great attitude, a big personality and is the type of signing that could make a significant difference to Arsenal in terms of quality and also depth.

"Even though everybody's talking about the Declan Rice arrival, and even Kai Havertz, Timber was going to be very important to Arsenal in the first half of the season. Now, this ACL injury changes the complexion.

"But when you look to bring someone in, you can't necessarily go for somebody that - once Timber returns - is not going to have an integral role within the team. This is where I think Arsenal need to be diplomatic in who they're looking for.

"A player like Kyle Walker-Peters could be open to the move but would still want guarantees of minutes and game-time. I wonder whether Arsenal will look for more of a stop gap than necessarily a permanent-type signing in order to ensure that they don't rock the boat or the chemistry within the side."

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal could also look to make an exciting attacking signing as, according to Spanish sources, they have been given hope of striking a deal for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati.

The report suggests the Spaniard has decided to leave the La Liga giants - where he has made 110 appearances after coming through the club's youth system - putting Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham on red alert.

But Fati's £199,000-per-week contract still has four years to run, leaving Barcelona in a strong negotiating position.

Despite the 20-year-old's desire to embark on a fresh challenge, he came on as a substitute as Xavi's side got their campaign underway with a goalless draw against Getafe.