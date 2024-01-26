Highlights Arsenal have been quiet in the January transfer window and may not make any new additions, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Arsenal spent heavily in the summer transfer window but are currently behind league leaders Liverpool, raising the need for reinforcements.

Financial Fair Play could be causing issues for Arsenal, and they may have to sell players to fund any new signings. The club is looking at full-back positions but as of now, nothing is close.

Arsenal have been quiet during the January transfer window, similar to the majority of Premier League clubs, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has discussed their plans for the final few days with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that they're unlikely to make a new addition.

In an effort to bolster the Gunners' squad for a sustained push in the 2023/24 Premier League title race and to give themselves a chance in the latter stages of the Champions League, Mikel Arteta could actively seek to improve the depth of his Arsenal team. Although Arsenal held the top spot in England's top flight for a significant part of the 2022/23 season, they experienced a downturn in form and were surpassed by Manchester City.

Eager to improve upon last season's disappointment, the north London outfit have been persistently linked with potential acquisitions in multiple areas of the pitch, and despite there being a lack of activity at the Emirates Stadium so far, it will be interesting to see if Arteta and his recruitment team make a late move.

It's been a quiet window for the Gunners

In the summer transfer window, Arsenal weren't afraid to splash the cash as they hoped to avoid falling short of the Premier League title once again. The Gunners spent around £200m on new additions including the likes of Declan Rice, David Raya, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz. However, Arteta's side are currently five points behind league leaders Liverpool while sitting in third place in the table.

As a result of their hefty spending in the summer, Arsenal haven't been active in the winter window so far. There is certainly an argument that the north London club need reinforcements if they are to gain ground on Liverpool in the title race, but the January market is always difficult to find the right players at reasonable prices.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Financial Fair Play is currently creating some issues for the Gunners. The respected reporter has reiterated that although it isn't causing major problems for Arteta's side, they may have to sell some players in order to fund any new additions. Romano confirms that one position they are looking at is at full-back, but as it stands, nothing is close.

As per Evening Standard, West Ham United recently approached Arsenal to discuss a loan deal for Emile Smith Rowe, but the England international is set to stay at the Emirates. The 23-year-old is determined to remain with Arteta's charges in order to fight for his place, despite a lack of game time so far this season.

Dharmesh Sheth - Arsenal might not dip into market

Sheth has suggested that it's looking like Arsenal might not dip into the market in the final few days of the January transfer window and the Gunners could reassess in the summer. The Sky Sports reporter, when asked whether it looks like Smith Rowe will stay, confirmed that it's certainly looking that way as it stands. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"It certainly looks that way, and if he wasn't going to stay, would Mikel Arteta have risked any kind of injury, because he actually did come off the bench when they beat Crystal Palace over the weekend. So for him to do that, he's obviously trying to keep the whole of the squad together it seems like for this transfer window and then reassess in the summer. Only because there's every chance that Arsenal might not be going into the market to bring someone in in these remaining days."

Arsenal want striker, but summer more likely

Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that it's looking increasingly like that Ivan Toney will remain with Brentford, despite interest from Arsenal. As a result, the Gunners could make a push to bring him to the Emirates in the summer, with a January deal out of their reach from a financial perspective anyway.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Toney would be open to a move to Arsenal. The centre-forward position has been a bit of a problem area for Arteta this season. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this term, and many supporters have been calling for the north London outfit to bring in a new striker. However, they may have to wait until the summer.