Highlights Arteta, despite being sold on the prospect, must convince Arsenal chiefs of Calafiori deal.

Ornstein hints that Kiwior and Zinchenko could exit to free up space and funds.

Arsenal's interest in Mikel Merino signals a shift from typical transfer policy.

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta will need to convince some figures within the club that signing Riccardo Calafiori is necessary, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who also suggested that Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko could be on the chopping block to free space and funds for the Italian.

Arsenal currently boast the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba - widely considered as two of the best centre-backs in world football - but adding another face to their defensive ranks is seemingly on the cards for the north London club.

Capable of playing at left-back and in the heart of the back line, the Bologna gem enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023/24, continued his red-hot form into Euro 2024 with Italy and has been earmarked by the Arsenal chiefs thanks to his positional versatility and talent.

Arteta Needs to Convince Arsenal Chiefs About Calafiori

Ornstein suggested outgoings are required

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein said that Arteta himself is sold on the prospect of signing Calafiori, but the Spaniard may need to convince others within the club that Calafiori - described as 'sensational' by Ben Mattinson - is the correct acquisition at this point of their ongoing project.

“Mikel Arteta set his stool out early. This was a player he would like to sign. He may have to convince some within Arsenal of this to get everybody on board, because I think there are some concerns around whether Arsenal need that position.

Suggesting that an exit may need to occur before Calafiori arrives at the Emirates, Ornstein name-dropped both Kiwior and Zinchenko as two players that could be on the chopping block in order to make way for their top target.

Calafiori, Kiwior, Zinchenko - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Calafiori Kiwior Zinchenko Minutes 2,338 946 1,727 Goals 2 1 1 Assists 5 3 2 Pass success rate (%) 89.8 85.8 89.4 Tackles per game 1.6 1 1.9 Interceptions per game 1.7 0.4 0.7 Overall rating 6.99 6.58 6.81

“Does it require an outgoing? I think it probably would. Whether that's before he comes in or after, I don't know the exact chronology. There are obvious candidates like Kiwior and Zinchenko.”

The versatile defender, 22, believes that Arsenal and Arteta have the ‘best project in the world’, which will play into the hands of his would-be buyers. A paramount figure of Thiago Motta’s Bologna last season, the three-time Premier League winners would be snaring a future superstar.

Arsenal ‘Interested’ in Mikel Merino

Midfielder falls out of club’s typical age range

Alongside a new defender, the capital club are now interested in Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, a midfielder who rose from the depths to nod home Spain’s winner against Germany at Euro 2024, per Ornstein.

Should Arteta and Co get a deal across the line, the Spanish tactician will need to divert away from his side’s typical transfer policy. Usually, Arsenal target the youngest and hungriest talent the market has to offer, but the fact that Merino is 28 years old means that he falls outside their typical age range.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of Real Sociedad's outfield players, Merino racked up the third-most minutes (2,485) in La Liga last term.

Formerly of Newcastle United, Merino’s first stint in the English top flight didn’t exactly go to plan. The Pamplona-born star spent just one season under the watchful eye of Rafael Benitez in 2018 but could get a second shot of setting the Premier League alight with a move to north London.

