Arsenal could be 'shopping in a completely different market' in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Arsenal managed to attract some excellent players this season, even without Champions League football.

Arsenal transfer news - summer window

Over the last two transfer windows, Arsenal have managed to sign the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Jorginho, amongst others - three players who have won multiple trophies during their career.

The stature of the club has meant they are still able to bring in top quality players, even without Champions League football. Some players at the top of the elite-level may have been reluctant to join the north London club, but that could all change at the end of the season.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were confident of signing Declan Rice in the summer. He said: “I think that suitors like Arsenal have been quietly confident that Rice wants to leave for Champions League football. Arsenal are going to have that."

Without Champions League football, Arsenal may struggle to sign a player like Rice, who will undoubtedly be attracting interest from multiple clubs playing in the European competition.

What has Brown said about Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that the Gunners could be shopping in a different market in the summer window. The attraction of playing for a club competing in the Champions League whilst also representing the potential Premier League winners, could see Arsenal signing elite-level players.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Arsenal suddenly look attractive to quite a lot of players around Europe. Were they to win the league, we might find that Arsenal are suddenly shopping in a completely different market."

Who could Arsenal look to sign in the summer?

Signing a younger midfielder to compete with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the short-term and potentially replace them in the long-term could be a smart move from Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team.

It's understood that Arsenal are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister - a 24-year-old already producing sensational performances for club and country.

Another position the Gunners could look to bolster is the right-hand side of their forward line. Finding a player to displace Bukayo Saka will be almost impossible considering how he's performing, but a natural right-winger to provide competition could be necessary.

Thankfully, Saka has managed to stay fit all season, but an injury to the England international could be catastrophic.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal had been following Moussa Diaby for a long time, a player capable of playing on either wing.