Arsenal are set to hold talks with West Ham United over a deal which would bring Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium next month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are already putting plans in place ahead of the summer window opening for business.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are confident of being able to tie up a club-record move for Rice after identifying the England international as one of their top targets.

The report suggests the north Londoners are working on structuring a deal worth £92million as they look to persuade West Ham into selling their prised asset.

But Rice is attracting widespread interest and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on his situation as head coach Thomas Tuchel looks to refresh his midfield.

The 24-year-old has rejected offers of a new contract at West Ham, leaving them in a difficult position, while Arsenal believe they have the upper-hand over Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Rice is set to enter the final 12 months of his £60,000-per-week deal in the summer, but there is an option to extend the agreement by another year.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rice?

Romano understands that Arsenal will test West Ham's resolve with an official approach next month as they look to get a deal for Rice over the line.

The respected journalist is aware that the Gunners have held back due to wanting to discover the fee their London rivals are seeking.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "In June, Arsenal are prepared to approach West Ham to have a conversation about Declan Rice.

"They are also waiting to understand how much is going to be the price tag to start the conversations to prepare official bids and all these kinds of things."

Would Rice be an upgrade on Arsenal's current options?

It is clear that Rice would make Arsenal more difficult for opponents to break down if he were to make the move as FBref statistics show he has averaged more blocks, interceptions and clearances per 90 minutes than Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Jorginho this season.

With Xhaka seemingly heading through the exit door, with Bayer Leverkusen confident of attracting him to the Bundesliga, the West Ham captain could be the ideal replacement.

Rice is also capable of making an impact in the final third of the pitch, having registered 19 goal contributions in just over 200 Premier League appearances for his current employers.

With that being the case, Arsenal should do all they can to win the race for the coveted defensive midfielder during the upcoming transfer window.