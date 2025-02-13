Arsenal star Raheem Sterling has given indications that he would be attracted to embarking on a fresh challenge in Major League Soccer if he is the subject of offers when his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium comes to an end at the season's climax, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners have suffered a significant blow in their attempts to leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League title race as Kai Havertz is on course to miss the remainder of the campaign thanks to sustaining a hamstring injury during a training camp in Dubai, leaving boss Mikel Arteta with limited attacking options.

Sterling joined Arsenal on loan from domestic counterparts Chelsea during the final hours of the summer transfer window last year, having been frozen out by head coach Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, and he is already preparing to assess potential destinations amid uncertainty over his long-term future.

Challenge in United States Appeals to Sterling

Winger not on course to remain at Emirates Stadium beyond season

Arsenal are not on course to enter fresh negotiations to keep Sterling beyond the end of the season, according to GMS sources, and it has led to him showing interest in heading to MLS if the opportunity arises after it has been made clear that he will not be offered a route into Maresca's long-term plans at parent club Chelsea.

The 82-cap England international has struggled to secure regular game time despite the Gunners being forced to contend with injury problems, while the Blues' preference will be to get him off the wage bill due to being on a contract which allows him to pocket £350,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling is expected to be the subject of proposals from MLS sides when he leaves Arsenal and, in a major boost for admirers in the United States, GMS sources have been informed that the prospect of such a move would be appealing as he aims to get his career back on track after a difficult campaign.

Inter Miami are among the outfits showing interest in the winger - and completing a switch to Florida would result in the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba becoming his teammates - amid increasing doubts over what the future holds when he departs from the Emirates Stadium.

Sterling has the pedigree and profile to make himself a hit in MLS as he weighs up his preferred landing spot in the final months of his loan spell with Arsenal, and GMS sources have learned there is interest from all parties to make a move to the United States happen at some stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling won seven ground duels and made five tackles when starting the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur last month

Sterling Desperate to Prove Worth to Gunners

England international wants to profit from Havertz injury blow

GMS sources have been told that Sterling is determined to prove his worth in the absence of fellow Arsenal attackers Havertz and Bukayo Saka, while he is intending to use the remainder of the season as a platform to highlight that he is still capable of delivering the goods in the final third of the pitch.

The four-time Premier League champion, who has previously been described as 'special' by Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola, is eager to show he still has drive and ambition after having his confidence hit a low point due to falling by the wayside at Chelsea and struggling to become one of the first names on the Gunners' team sheet.

Interested parties in MLS could face competition from Europe as sides in Italy have kept tabs on Sterling's situation in the past, GMS sources understand, but he has not been keen to take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia and will look at his options if it becomes clear he is not wanted at Arsenal or Chelsea.

The 30-year-old, who was recently ranked among the top 15 wingers in the Premier League by GMS, is facing an uncertain future and refusing to rule out the possibility of crossing the Atlantic Ocean as he aims to rediscover the form which saw him become a regular starter for England under then-manager Gareth Southgate.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/02/2025