Highlights Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this summer.

Lunin may be seeking a move due to a reportedly cold relationship with manager Carlo Ancelotti.

As well as searching for a backup keeper, the Gunners are expected to focus on signing a forward, with several players linked.

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this summer, according to reports in Spain.

In Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga's absence, Lunin thrived for the La Liga champions last season. Indeed, he played an integral role in the Spanish side's victorious Champions League campaign.

This excellent form at the highest stage has prompted interest from a host of clubs, with Arsenal said to be one of the suitors pursuing the shot-stopper with an 'offer' on the table.

The publication have reported that the Ukrainian has a 'cold' relationship with Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and, as a result, could be ready to part ways with the club this summer.

Arsenal Chasing Lunin

The Gunners may be in the market for a number two goalkeeper

Rising through the ranks in his home country, Lunin had stints at Dnipro and Zorya Luhansk, impressing enough to earn a move to Real Madrid in 2018, in a deal worth up to €13.5m (£11.38m). Arriving initially as the third-choice goalkeeper, the now 25-year-old struggled for minutes at the Bernabeu, and spent three successive years on loan at various Spanish clubs.

However, after injuries to Kepa and Courtois, Lunin was finally granted his opportunity. The Ukraine number one displaced Kepa when the Spaniard returned from injury, making 31 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid in 2023/24. Two important penalty stops in the Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City stood out, as Lunin rose to prominence at the end of last campaign, being named as one of the top 20 goalkeepers in the world.

Now, the keeper could be ready to make the step-up to holding down a first-choice spot at a top European club. Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will likely be in the market for a new option in between the sticks, with Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave this summer after making just 11 appearances last season for the Gunners and being displaced by David Raya.

While Arsenal would not be able to offer Lunin guaranteed minutes, given the form Raya showed towards the end of last season, he may be attracted to the idea of initially playing second fiddle and competing with the former Brentford man long-term. At Real Madrid, the Krasnohrad-born man has Courtois to fend off for the number one shirt, who he is unlikely to leapfrog long-term in the pecking order. Adding a reportedly fractious relationship with Ancelotti into the mix, and a move to north London appears plausible.

Lunin's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 21 Clean Sheets 10 Saves 48 Save Percentage % 75.4% Crosses Claimed 27 Pass Accuracy % 87.1%

Arsenal on the Hunt for Forward Signings

Sesko had been heavily linked

Alongside a new backup goalkeeper to replace Ramsdale and compete with Raya, Arsenal are expected to be busy in regards to strengthening the front end of the pitch. The club had been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but the Slovenian has ultimately decided to remain at the German outfit, and is set to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Attention could now be turned to several other targets. The likes of Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee have been the subject of Arteta interest, while they have also been linked with a number of wide forwards, including the likes of Wolves' Pedro Neto and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12-06-2024