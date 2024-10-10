Real Madrid have made William Saliba their priority target ahead of next summer, and are willing to pay 'whatever price it takes' to land the Arsenal defender, according to journalist Alexis Bernard.

Saliba enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 campaign for the Gunners, playing every single Premier League minute as Mikel Arteta's side narrowly missed out on the title. The Frenchman has also begun the new season in fine form, prompting speculation suggesting Real Madrid are plotting an audacious move to sign him.

Bernard, via French publication Le10Sport, reports that Los Blancos have already contacted the player's entourage over the potential move, and will test Arsenal's resolve with a substantial offer after the conclusion of this season.

Real Madrid Make Saliba 'Top Target'

The defender is crucial to Arteta's team

Signing for Arsenal at the age of just 18, for £27 million, Saliba had to wait a few years to make an impact in North London, but since breaking into Arteta's team, the imperious central defender hasn't looked back. Leading the Gunners during their first title-challenging campaign under the Spaniard, the young team's collapse in the race for silverware with Manchester City coincided with Saliba sustaining a back injury in a Europa League game against Sporting.

Unable to maintain their level without the France international, the former Saint-Étienne man was a staple of Arteta's side last term, making 50 appearances across all competitions and featuring in every available minute in the league. Also establishing himself as a mainstay in Didier Deschamps' les Blues' team, Saliba is now inevitably attracting interest.

Real Madrid are said to be the most likely suitors for the 23-year-old, hailed as 'exceptional' by Arteta, and are willing to offer an outlandish fee to sign the player. Writing on X, French journalist Bernard confirmed the La Liga giants' interest:

Saliba is under contract at Arsenal until 2027, and is earning a purported £190,000 a week at the Emirates. Thus, come next summer, he'll have two years left on his deal, and there may be some pressure on the Gunners to sell if the Parisian isn't willing to put pen to paper on a contract renewal. However, Fabrizio Romano eased fans' nerves around the situation last week, by claiming Saliba has not considered a move away.

Saliba's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 38 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.13 Tackles Per 90 1.08 Interceptions Per 90 0.76 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.89

Arsenal Best Placed to Sign Sesko

The club wanted the striker this summer

While the North London outfit may be at threat of losing one of the key pillars of their side, they are reportedly in a strong position to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of Benjamin Sesko in 2025. Arteta and Arsenal were understood to have made a move to acquire the Slovenian last summer, but he ultimately opted to remain at RB Leipzig to continue his development.

However, the Premier League title challengers are said to have informed the prolific number nine's representatives that they can offer him more game time than the other interested English parties, and that this stands them in good stead to land his signature. Sesko has started the new campaign well, scoring twice and providing two assists in six Bundesliga appearances.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 10/10/2024