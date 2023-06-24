Arsenal are focusing on Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, but a move for Romeo Lavia could happen in the 'second step of the transfer window', transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

After being pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City last season, Mikel Arteta will want reinforcements for his Arsenal side.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

The Gunners have acted quickly since the summer transfer window opened, identifying high-profile targets in the early stages.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle for Havertz, submitted an offer totalling £90m for Rice, and are working on a deal to sign Timber, with the three deals potentially totalling £205m.

Another name who has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Southampton midfielder Lavia, with Football Insider claiming that the Belgian has verbally agreed to join the club.

A report from The Telegraph has suggested that Granit Xhaka is expected to leave the club to join Bayer Leverkusen, with Thomas Partey also available for transfer this summer.

As a result, midfield signings will be necessary, but the north London club's priority appears to be Havertz, Rice, and Timber, for now.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal?

Romano has proposed that Arsenal may look to sign a second midfielder in the second stage of the transfer window, possibly after concluding deals for Timber, Rice, and Havertz.

When quizzed on Arsenal's interest in Lavia, who could cost in the region of £40m, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's also relevant at the moment. The intention at Arsenal is to focus on Declan Rice, to focus on closing the Kai Havertz deal, and then Jurrien Timber.

"So, this is why the second midfielder is probably something that will come to the second step of the transfer window."

What's next for Arsenal?

It's no surprise that the aforementioned players are considered a priority for the Gunners.

Rice will undoubtedly be a huge improvement in midfield, Havertz's versatility gives Arteta multiple different options next season, and Timber is a young, up-and-coming talent to provide competition in defence.

Lavia, on the other hand, although unbelievably talented, isn't as crucial as a player like Rice in midfield.

Rice could come in and instantly start for Arsenal, whereas Lavia is still only 19 years old.

There's no doubt all four players would vastly improve Arsenal's starting eleven and squad depth, so it's exciting times for the fans of the north London club.