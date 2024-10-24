Arsenal are preparing to join a host of admirers in sending scouts to watch Viktor Gyokeres in action as the Sporting star is firmly on the north Londoners' radar after boss Mikel Arteta has turned his attentions towards improving his firepower options at the Emirates Stadium next year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Raheem Sterling proved to be the Gunners' only attacking signing of the summer transfer window, with the winger joining moments before the deadline in a loan deal which involves parent club Chelsea paying the majority of his pay package, but plans are already being put in place to make further alterations to the squad in the coming months.

Kai Havertz has regularly been deployed as Arsenal's lone striker this term, leading to the German finding the back of the net six times in 12 appearances, but Gyokeres is being eyed by Arteta as he works closely with sporting director Edu to identify potential recruits as they prepare to conduct further business.

Gunners Poised to Monitor Gyokeres' Display

Recruitment chiefs from various clubs preparing to watch striker

Scouts from Arsenal and other leading clubs across Europe have pinpointed Sporting's Champions League clash against Manchester City on November 5 as an ideal opportunity to run the rule over Gyokeres, according to GMS sources, as they deliberate whether to make a move after another eye-catching start to the season.

The prolific centre forward took his tally for the campaign to 13 goals in as many appearances when he got his name on the scoresheet during his current employers' European victory over Austrian outfit Sturm Graz in midweek, while he has contributed a further four assists along the way.

GMS sources have been informed that Gyokeres will be under the spotlight when recruitment chiefs embark on a scouting mission at the clash between Sporting and Manchester City, and Arsenal are poised to be among the interested parties in attendance at the Jose Alvalade Stadium as they seek fresh competition for Havertz.

Viktor Gyokeres' statistical averages per 90 minutes in domestic action this season compared to Kai Havertz Viktor Gyokeres Kai Havertz Shot-creating actions 6.28 2.88 Shots 4.49 3.25 Shots on target 1.92 1.25 Key passes 1.92 0.63 Goals 1.41 0.50 Assists 0.13 0.13 Statistics correct as of 24/10/2024

The north Londoners are already aware that they can leave the Portuguese giants helpless if they meet the release clause written into the Sweden international contract, which stands in the region of £83million, but that also means that other admirers could take advantage if they decide to up the ante.

Gyokeres' performance against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will be monitored ahead of a potential mega transfer in 2025, GMS sources have learned, and Arsenal could decide to get involved in a battle for his signature if it becomes clear that he is capable of making a telling impact at the Emirates Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has registered six or more shots in three Primeira Liga appearances for Sporting this season, while he claimed a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Farense in August

Arteta Handed Big Boost in Gyokeres Pursuit

Manchester City interest in Sweden international deemed premature

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of former Coventry City marksman Gyokeres as, although domestic rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked, GMS sources have been told that Manchester City's interest is premature and they are not currently on course to provide stiff competition.

Even though the Sky Blues do not have the 26-year-old at the top of their shortlist thanks to Erling Haaland making the lone striker berth his own, they will continue mulling over whether to enter the market after seeing him find the back of the net 56 times over the course of 63 outings in a Sporting shirt.

But there will be increased focus on his head coach Ruben Amorim during Manchester City's trip to Lisbon as he is being viewed as a talented candidate who could be tasked with replacing Pep Guardiola in the Etihad Stadium dugout, GMS sources understand, while scouts will also be checking out Gyokeres' teammate Morten Hjulmand.

GMS recently revealed that La Liga heavyweights Barcelona could pose the biggest threat to Arsenal acquiring the striker, with them seeking a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, while there is a possibility of him becoming London rivals Chelsea's top target as they aim to bring in another attacking force in the coming months.

