Arsenal are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko ahead of the summer transfer window as he has been recommended to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta by Emirates Stadium scouts on numerous occasions this season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Premier League leaders have shown that they have plenty of firepower as they bid to be crowned champions, having scored four or more goals five times since the turn of the year, sporting director Edu is scouring the market for potential reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal have regularly deployed the versatile Kai Havertz as a false-nine in recent weeks, having forked out £65million in order to lure him away from Chelsea last year, but Arteta appears keen to bring in an out-and-out striker as he aims to take his squad to the next level.

Sesko Pinpointed as Cheaper Option Than Osimhen and Toney

Gunners Could Take Advantage of Release Clause

Arsenal have identified Sesko as a more cost-effective alternative to Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen and Brentford marksman Ivan Toney thanks to having what has been perceived to be a 'good value' release clause written into his Leipzig contract, according to GMS sources.

It is understood that the German giants will be left helpless if the Gunners table a £43million bid as the Slovenia international's buyout clause is due to become active when the transfer window reopens, but the north Londoners are facing competition from one of their domestic rivals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko headed into RB Leipzig's clash with FC Koln on Friday having registered at least one shot in each of his last nine Bundesliga appearances, while he has also won 16 aerial battles in that time

GMS sources have been informed that Chelsea have joined Arsenal in continuing to monitor Sesko, after working his way onto their respective radars, and scouts from both clubs have been consistent in making recommendations to strike a deal with Leipzig after he has found the back of the net 11 times this season.

The 20-year-old has been compared to Erling Haaland in the past, with the Gunners target insisting that former Red Bull Salzburg teammates insisted he was better than the Manchester City talisman, and statistics highlight that he has found the target with his shots more often than the Norwegian this season.

Benjamin Sesko's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Erling Haaland this season Benjamin Sesko Erling Haaland Shots on target percentage 55.2 44.8 Shots 2.79 4.07 Progressive passes 1.44 0.84 Goals 0.67 0.84 Passes into the penalty area 0.48 0.42 Statistics correct as of 14/03/2024

GMS sources understand that there is a feeling at Chelsea that Sesko could take the Premier League by storm, much like Haaland did in his first campaign, but Arsenal have been keen to acquire his services for a significant amount of time and are mulling over whether to pounce in the coming months.

Although the title-chasers were linked with the centre-forward before the winter window opened for business at the turn of the year, they were not in a position to test Leipzig's resolve midway through the season. He has been tracked since the 2023/24 term got underway and strong development traits have been pinpointed by scouts.

Leipzig Desperate to Keep Sesko

Bundesliga Giants Determined to Retain Striker For One More Season

GMS sources are aware that Leipzig have remained hopeful of being able to hold onto Sesko until the summer of 2025, despite a release clause becoming active in his contract in a matter of months, and they are determined to keep him on board after enjoying another productive campaign at Red Bull Arena.

The former FC Liefering man pockets just shy of £58,000-per-week in his current surroundings, and the Bundesliga side would be in a strong negotiating position if they refused to include a tempting buyout clause in his deal as the agreement is not due to expire for another four years.

Sesko has been on Leipzig's books since completing a switch from Salzburg in August 2022, despite Manchester United circling for his signature, but his days in Germany could be numbered as Arsenal and Chelsea continue receiving rave reviews from their scouting network ahead of the summer window.

