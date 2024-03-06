Highlights Arsenal have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to sign Donyell Malen if other targets cannot be lured to the Emirates Stadium.

Borussia Dortmund are thought to be willing to sell the Netherlands international for in the region of £26million during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are expected to have scouts in attendance for the Bundesliga outfit's upcoming fixtures as they look to run the rule over Malen.

Arsenal could make a summer move for Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen if boss Mikel Arteta's attempts to lure more expensive targets to the Emirates Stadium fall through when the transfer window reopens, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners have not been afraid to splash the cash as they bid to end their lengthy wait for a Premier League title, with Declan Rice becoming the club-record signing when he completed a £105million switch from London rivals West Ham United in July, and sporting director Edu has been identifying potential acquisitions.

Malen, who has found the back of the net 12 times and registered a further four assists this season as Dortmund bid for silverware and Champions League qualification, has worked his way onto Arsenal's radar as preparations are made ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Gunners Preparing to Send Scouts to Watch Malen

Dortmund Winger Identified as Cheaper Alternative to Other Targets

Arsenal are expected to send scouts to watch Malen during a key run of fixtures - which involves Dortmund facing the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich and Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen - as he has been identified as a cheaper alternative to other leading targets, according to GMS sources.

Crystal Palace talisman Michael Olise has worked his way onto Arteta's wishlist, along with Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker Pedro Neto and Athletic Bilbao academy graduate Nico Williams, after the Spanish tactician has set his sights on bolstering his wide options.

Although GMS sources understand that Malen is not being seen as a top target at Arsenal, Dortmund are thought to be willing to sell him for in the region of £26million after they slapped a similar price tag on him during the winter window, and he would be a more cost-effective summer recruit.

The 25-year-old's profile appeals to the title-chasing Gunners, with his value making his arrival at the Emirates Stadium even more of a tantalising prospect after his form has improved since the turn of the year, and statistics highlight that he has been more prolific in front of goal than Neto and Williams this season.

Donyell Malen's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Pedro Neto and Nico Williams this season Donyell Malen Pedro Neto Nico Williams Shots 3.41 2.10 2.21 Shots on target 1.77 0.68 0.70 Goals 0.61 0.12 0.17 Expected goals 0.42 0.21 0.24 Statistics correct as of 06/03/2024

Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic's future could play a pivotal role in whether Malen leaves Signal Iduna Park in the coming months as it is understood that a fresh face in the dugout could tempt him to remain in his current surroundings, while his contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Malen Willing to Seal Return to North London

Netherlands International Feels He Has Unfinished Business

Malen is open to making a return to Arsenal, according to Dutch media outlet Voetbalzone, as he feels he has unfinished business at the Emirates Stadium after failing to achieve his dream of breaking into the senior squad having enjoyed time in their youth set-up.

The Netherlands international has admitted that it would be a dream come true to compete in the English top flight, having made 24 appearances for the Gunners in Premier League 2, and the north Londoners have remained his favourite club despite being deprived of an opportunity to stake a claim for first-team action even though he was getting involved in training sessions before embarking on a fresh challenge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Donyell Malen made 57 appearances for Arsenal's under-21, under-19 and under-18 sides prior to his departure, scoring 18 goals and providing a further nine assists along the way

But Arsenal could face competition from Manchester United if they up the ante in their pursuit as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Malen employed new agents in a bid to force through his Dortmund departure during the winter window, and his representatives held discussions with the Red Devils over a potential switch to Old Trafford.

