Arsenal “could generate a good deal of cash” by the potential sales of Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, and Emile Smith Rowe during the 2024 summer transfer window, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth considers their futures at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been looking to secure their first league title since 2004 and are set to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the top spot in the Premier League in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have also advanced to the latter stages of the Champions League, where they face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals in a two-legged affair across April. Nketiah, Ramsdale, and Smith Rowe have found minutes hard to come by this season and could look to secure moves away when the summer market opens in June.

Arsenal’s potential summer sales

Having spent over £200m in the 2023 summer transfer window, it’s unsurprising that Arsenal’s business in the recent winter market was subdued. Sporting director Edu Gaspar and head coach Mikel Arteta will already be coming together to finalise their plans for the upcoming summer window, which could involve the sale of three matchday regulars.

In his CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Eddie Nketiah could leave Arsenal this summer. The 24-year-old’s future is “up in the air” and could be used to make way for a striker addition at the Emirates Stadium. In December 2023, Arsenal reportedly set Nketiah’s price tag at £50m to deter suitors ahead of the winter market but may be tempted on a sale with time to secure a replacement ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT (24th March) that Ramsdale may need to leave Arsenal for the sake of his career. The 25-year-old has played second fiddle to Brentford loanee David Raya in north London this term. The Spaniard is expected to sign for the Gunners permanently this summer. Ramsdale has also been valued at £50m by Arsenal, who want to generate cash to allow them to spend and remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nketiah, Ramsdale, and Smith Rowe have played a combined total of 1816 minutes in the Premier League across the 2023/24 season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th March) that Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe wants to stay and fight for his place in Arteta’s side. Romano has indicated that the 23-year-old’s future could depend on his contribution to the side in the campaign's final weeks amid interest from West Ham United this winter. In October 2023, TEAMtalk claimed that Arsenal valued Smith Rowe at £60m, comparing him to Mason Mount, who moved to Manchester United last summer for a similar fee.

Eddie Nketiah vs Emile Smith Rowe - 2023/24 Premier League Eddie Nketiah Emile Smith Rowe Appearances 10(14) 2(8) Minutes 1046 230 Goals 5 0 Assists 2 1 Shots per game 1.5 1 Fouled per game 1.1 0.1 Overall rating 6.60 6.32

Dharmesh Sheth - Nketiah, Ramsdale, and Smith Rowe could leave Arsenal this summer

Sheth believes that Nketiah, Ramsdale, and Smith Rowe could all leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window. The Sky Sports reporter feels the trio could generate a large amount of money and hints they may move on for their careers. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“There was talk of Emile Smith Rowe maybe leaving in the winter transfer window. I don't think there was much possibility of Mikel Arteta and Edu sanctioning any departure in January simply because of how difficult it would be to recruit players to replace them. Also, they wanted to keep that squad together because they knew how important the second half of the season would be. “Come the summer, they’ll be able to take a step back, decide where they need to strengthen and decide where they can raise funds. Maybe those three players could be three who could leave for their careers but also generate a good deal of cash because they would be worth quite a lot in the current market.”

Arsenal ‘match’ Chelsea offer for Ousmane Diomande

With the 2024 summer transfer window less than three months away, Arsenal will be considering their next steps in the market. Edu and Arteta hope to bolster their squad, enabling them to continue challenging for the Premier League title and in the latter stages of the Champions League.

According to Record (via The Sun), Chelsea have made a €60m (£51m) offer for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande ahead of the summer market. However, Arsenal are believed to have matched that bid, as they look to lure the 20-year-old to the Emirates Stadium. Sporting value Diomande at €80m (£69m) and are in no rush to sell the Ivory Coast international, whose current contract runs until the summer of 2027.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored, correct as of 26-03-24.