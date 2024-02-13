Highlights Arsenal may sell centre-back Jakub Kiwior to make room for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, a highly sought-after defender, during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Kiwior has struggled to secure a regular spot in Mikel Arteta's starting lineup since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium in January 2023, while Hato has impressed at Ajax and caught the attention of top clubs.

Arsenal have looked to the Dutch market for defenders, signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Arsenal could look to sell centre-back Jakub Kiwior to make room for the signing of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato at the Emirates Stadium during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Mikel Arteta is looking to build a youthful and energetic side capable of challenging for major honours at the top level. The Gunners are looking to secure the 2023/24 Premier League title.

Kiwior arrived in north London in January 2023 but has failed to become a regular in Arteta’s starting lineup in the Premier League and Champions League. Meanwhile, Hato is enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Ajax and has captured the attention of some of the continent’s biggest clubs ahead of a potential move this summer.

Arsenal consider Kiwior departure to fund Hato signing

Ajax are hopeful that Hato will sign a new long-term deal in March

Arsenal confirmed the signing of Kiwior from Spezia during the 2023 winter transfer window in a deal worth £20m. The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a contract which doesn’t expire until the summer of 2027. However, Kiwior, who Arteta has claimed he 'really likes', still needs to break the Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba centre-back partnership at the Emirates Stadium and has found opportunities limited.

Meanwhile, The Standard reported last month that Arsenal were planning a summer move for Ajax centre-back Hato. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT (8th January) that the Gunners are considering a deal for the teenager. The 2024 summer transfer window, which opens in four months, could signal the start of negotiations between the English and Dutch sides.

The 17-year-old has played in every minute of Ajax’s Eredivisie campaign during the 2023/24 season and could be looking at a move to one of Europe’s heavyweights in a few months. However, Bailey has told HITC that Ajax are hopeful that Hato will agree to a new long-term contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena when he turns 18 in March. The same report claims that Arsenal are set to allow Kiwior to depart the Emirates Stadium this summer and that Hato is their first-choice replacement.

Arsenal aren’t afraid of recruiting from the Dutch market when looking at defenders, having already acquired the signature of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in a deal worth £38m. Breaking the latest news on his X account, Bailey stated:

“Ajax are hopeful that defensive starlet Jorrel Hato will sign a new long-term deal when he turns 18 next month. Arsenal are pushing for the Dutch international and could allow Jakob Kiwior to leave to get him.”

Jorrel Hato vs Jakub Kiwior - 2023/24 comparison Jorrel Hato (Eredivisie) Jakub Kiwior (Premier League) Appearances 21 5(7) Minutes 1890 439 Goals 1 0 Assists 2 1 Tackles per game 2 1.1 Interceptions per game 1.4 0.3 Clearances per game 2.8 1.6 Blocks per game 1 0.1 Overall rating 6.99 6.40 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 13-02-24

Arsenal provided a boost in the race to sign Victor Osimhen

Arteta’s side have been linked with a move for a No. 9

Edu will have turned his attention to the 2024 summer transfer window as he looks to bolster Arteta’s Arsenal squad ahead of the 2024/25 season. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th February) that the Gunners’ chances of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhem have been boosted.

That is because the Serie A champions’ president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has confirmed the striker will leave the club at the end of the campaign. Osimhen is also on Paris Saint-Germain’s radar but is thought to favour a Premier League switch.