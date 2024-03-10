Highlights Arsenal could be set to sell left-back Kieran Tierney during the 2024 summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium.

A return to Celtic 'does make sense' but the Gunners are looking to secure a fee at a starting point of £20m.

Meanwhile, a move abroad hasn't been ruled out for the 26-year-old, who is currently spending the 2023/24 season on loan at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal could sell Kieran Tierney as part of a summer fire sale at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Mikel Arteta hopes to guide his side to the club's first Premier League title since 2004, after succumbing to eventual treble holders Manchester City at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Gunners are competing with City and Liverpool for the league crown this term, but have expanded their strength in depth, which may prove critical in the final run-in. Tierney is currently on loan at Real Sociedad after falling down Arteta's pecking order last term.

Tierney set for Arsenal departure this summer

The left-back will want to progress his career away from the Emirates

According to GMS sources, we could see a 'fire sale' at Arsenal in the summer, due to the club's need to 'tighten up the squad.' This would hint that several squad players could see their time at the Emirates Stadium come to an end over the next few months. Kieran Tierney is suggested to be one of those.

The left-back, who is spending the 2023/24 season on loan at Real Sociedad, found opportunities in Arteta's side limited last term, often playing second-fiddle to Oleksandr Zinchenko and being restricted to early-stage Europa League clashes and cup ties.

Tierney has two years remaining on his contract at Arsenal. GMS sources suggest that bids around the £20m mark will be a 'starting point' in any negotiations, but finding a club willing to meet his valuation could be tricky.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tierney ranks in the top 7% of full-backs for tackles per game (3.02) across Europe's big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League over the last 365 days.

Arsenal signed Tierney from Celtic on the summer transfer window's Deadline Day in 2019 in a deal worth £25m. The Gunners would ideally like to recoup what they spent on the full-back, once dubbed a "warrior" by ex-pro Ashley Cole, but understand this could be difficult given his contract situation.

GMS sources also hint that a return to Celtic 'does make sense' but the terms of a deal will 'probably have to become more realistic' should Arsenal sanction a sale north of the border. Tierney has also shown a willingness to play in Spain by his initial move abroad to Real Sociedad. It's understood that there will be scope for deals abroad to open up and intermediaries are exploring that possibility at the moment.

Kieran Tierney vs Oleksandr Zinchenko - 2023/24 stats Kieran Tierney (La Liga) Oleksandr Zinchenko (Premier League) Appearances 11(1) 17(4) Minutes 877 1434 Goals 0 1 Assists 1 2 Tackles per game 2.5 2.2 Clearances per game 1.9 0.7 Overall rating 6.74 6.88

Alternative possible Arsenal exits

Tierney is not the only player who could be shown the door

Tierney is not the only player who has been linked with a move away from Arsenal heading into the 2024 summer transfer window. GMS sources have also previously revealed that the 13-time English champions are willing to sanction the sale of Emile Smith Rowe if an acceptable offer is put on the table. The academy graduate is desperate to remain at the Emirates Stadium but interest from the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham United could force Arsenal's hand.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th March) that Arsenal could begrudgingly sell goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer. The 25-year-old has been dropped to the bench after the north London outfit acquired the signature of Brentford's David Raya last summer and could seek a move elsewhere to regain regular Premier League playing time.

All statistics from FBref and WhoScored , correct as of 08-03-24.