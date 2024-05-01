Highlights Arsenal is being viewed as Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee's likeliest destination by fellow suitors Juventus and AC Milan.

The Serie A giants are making contingency plans due to fearing that the Dutchman is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Arsenal have not been put off by Bologna's £51million price tag for Zirkzee ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

Arsenal have been handed a significant boost in their bid to win the race for Joshua Zirkzee as Serie A admirers have started turning their attentions elsewhere due to fears that the Bologna star would prefer to seal a summer move to the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Kai Havertz has been potent in front of goal during the Gunners' challenge for the Premier League title, scoring 12 goals and providing a further six assists in 34 top flight outings, boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have been scouring the market for a new striker ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The north Londoners were not afraid to splash the cash ahead of the campaign getting underway, with Declan Rice becoming the most expensive acquisition in Arsenal's history thanks to completing a £105million switch from West Ham United, but they are looking to bolster their squad even further.

Suitors Confident Zirkzee Wants Premier League Move

Juventus and AC Milan certain striker is destined for north London

Although Zirkzee has been gaining widespread interest heading into the summer, GMS sources have been informed that Serie A suitors are beginning to fear that he would prefer to embark on a fresh challenge with Arsenal instead of swapping Bologna for one of their domestic rivals.

Juventus and AC Milan have been seriously considering whether to head to the negotiating table for the frontman, who has got his name on the scoresheet 12 times this season, but it is understood that they are making contingency plans as they are growing in confidence that he is waiting for a Premier League offer to land first.

Arsenal have prioritised the addition of a new marksman ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, having seen Gabriel Jesus miss 16 fixtures due to various injuries over the course of the campaign, and statistics highlight that Zirkzee has been delivering more eye-catching figures in various departments this term.

Joshua Zirkzee's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Gabriel Jesus Joshua Zirkzee Gabriel Jesus Percentage of aerial duels won 43.1 28.8 Progressive passes 2.72 2.48 Passes into the final third 1.17 1.12 Goals 0.38 0.25 Goals per shot on target 0.32 0.21 Statistics correct as of 01/05/2024

The Gunners have been tracking the Netherlands under-21 international, according to GMS sources, and they are seriously considering whether to test Bologna's resolve after being impressed with his style of play and growth over the last two seasons, resulting in him becoming a leading target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joshua Zirkzee has registered four or more shots in 10 Serie A outings this season, with his highest tally of seven attempts coming during Bologna's home draw with Genoa in January

Gunners Not Put off by Zirkzee's Summer Price Tag

Bologna seeking in the region of £51million for Dutchman

Arsenal have been put on red alert as the price tag slapped on Zirkzee by Bologna fits within the budget they have set aside for drafting in a new goal-getter, GMS sources have been told, and they will continue keeping tabs on his performances until the campaign reaches its climax later this month.

It has emerged that the former Bayern Munich man has been valued at £51million by his current employers due to his displays resulting in admirers circling for his signature, and the Gunners have not been put off upping the ante in their pursuit despite being made aware of the demands.

Zirkzee still has two years remaining on his contract at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £19,000-per-week, meaning that Serie A outfit Bologna are not necessarily going into the fast-approaching transfer window under pressure to do business.

Although Arteta and Edu have set their sights on landing a new striker ahead of another Premier League title push during the 2024/25 campaign, GMS sources are aware that Arsenal are also prioritising the addition of a fresh central midfield option as they seek further competition for places.

