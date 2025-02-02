Arsenal ’s ambitious move for Ollie Watkins has been one of the most unexpected twists of the winter transfer window, and Aston Villa have shown no interest in playing ball.

The Gunners’ need for attacking reinforcements at the Emirates Stadium has been a growing concern, with the idea of signing a new forward surfacing at the start of January and becoming more urgent as the month progressed.

First, Bukayo Saka picked up an injury in December, and then Gabriel Jesus followed suit, leaving Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta short of firepower at a crucial stage of the season.

Gunners Facing Frustration in Watkins Pursuit

England international not for sale ahead of transfer deadline

When reports of a bid for Watkins broke, it caught plenty of people off guard and Aston Villa have made their stance crystal clear- the England international is not for sale.

GIVEMESPORT understands that since the Gunners made an approach, their Premier League counterparts have maintained that they are in no mood to entertain any offers. The north Londoners' proposal was believed to be in the region of £45million, but sources close to the situation suggest that figure isn’t even close to making the Midlands outfit consider a sale.

To get anywhere near the negotiation table, Arsenal would need to significantly up their bid - likely towards the £60million mark or beyond. But even then, Aston Villa insiders insist there is no appetite to sell their star striker at this stage of the season. In fact, sources at the club made it clear ahead of the weekend that even a bid north of that amount wouldn’t change their stance.

We will have to wait to discover whether Arsenal decide to test this stance, but the decision from Aston Villa has been more necessary, given they have already offloaded Jhon Duran this window.

Selling Watkins as well would almost certainly spark a backlash from the fanbase, even though the club has been working behind the scenes on potential attacking reinforcements - including ambitious moves for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, of Paris Saint-Germain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins registered three shots, won as many aerial duels and got his name on the scoresheet during Aston Villa's draw with Arsenal last month

Watkins Move May Impact Plans for Summer

Alternative targets Sesko and Isak would command lucrative fees

From Arsenal’s perspective, sources acknowledge that securing Watkins before the deadline looks incredibly difficult, if not impossible. However, there is still a strong belief within the club that a forward could arrive before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Monday.

The long-term picture also adds another layer of intrigue. The Gunners have been heavily linked with both Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak, currently at RB Leipzig and Newcastle United respectively, and they are two players who would command hefty transfer fees in the summer.

Committing to a big-money move for Watkins in the coming days could complicate their ability to go after one of those targets further down the line.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have begun exploring other options. The profile of Mathys Tel, at Bayern Munich, does hold genuine appeal and was seen as a possibility heading into Sunday.

The Premier League title-chasers are are determined not to panic-buy. Any incoming signing will have to genuinely improve their productivity in the final third of the pitch, otherwise they are likely to hold firm and wait for the right opportunity.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 02/02/2025