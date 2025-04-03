Arsenal have set their sights on entering discussions over the possibility of winning the race for Viktor Gyokeres after the Sporting star has been identified as a key target by sporting director Andrea Berta a matter of days after he headed to the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners have not been afraid to splash the cash during boss Mikel Arteta's reign, with Declan Rice becoming the most expensive signing in the north Londoners' history thanks to completing a £105million switch from West Ham United in July 2023, but their wait for a Premier League title has continued.

Berta is on course to lead Arsenal's recruitment drive when the transfer window reopens in the summer, having been pinpointed as the outstanding candidate and handed the opportunity to replace Edu at the end of last month after a number of applicants were interviewed, and Gyokeres is among the names on his shortlist of targets.

Berta Wants Gunners to Seal Gyokeres Swoop

Sweden international put forward by sporting director as target

Arsenal are set to open talks to sign Gyokeres as they up the ante in their search for a new first-choice striker, according to GMS sources, with Berta making a case for raiding Portuguese heavyweights Sporting when he has been earmarking targets as preparations are made for next season.

Although there is an awareness that the 26-year-old has a release clause worth in the region of £84million written into his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, there is confidence that he can be recruited for less than that figure and may have his head turned by the opportunity to return to the Premier League after a previous spell with Brighton & Hove Albion.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are preparing to make contact over Gyokeres, who has enjoyed another prolific campaign with Sporting, as Berta has put him forward as an option after being tasked with bringing in further firepower during the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

Members of the Gunners' hierarchy have given guarantees that their budget will be able to stretch to complete the acquisition of the Sweden international, while meetings are expected to take place in the coming weeks to outline his personal demands and the necessary fee to reach an agreement with his current employers.

Arsenal have decided to move onto alternative targets after acknowledging that it will be difficult to tempt Newcastle United into selling Alexander Isak, GMS sources have learned, resulting in Gyokeres and RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko being viewed as more likely names in the frame to head to the Emirates Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres made five key passes, scored two goals and registered an assist during Sporting's win over Estrela Amadora last weekend

North Londoners Boosted in Gyokeres Pursuit

Premier League rivals not planning to rush into negotiations

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal have secured an additional boost in their pursuit of Gyokeres as rival suitors Manchester United have decided against making him a priority target and are not planning to rush into negotiations if their Premier League counterparts accelerate plans to lure him to north London.

Although the former Coventry City frontman - who has been described as 'world-class' thanks to his exploits since joining Primeira Liga title-chasers Sporting - has been heavily linked with following former head coach Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford, he does not appear to be at the top of their list of targets.

Manchester United have seriously considered challenging Arsenal for Gyokeres' services, GMS sources understand, but Victor Osimhen - who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli - and Ipswich Town's Liam Delap are being discussed more regularly as a potential arrival.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Gunners will face the prospect of being dragged into a bidding war with a host of Premier League rivals if they opt to focus on attempting to land Hugo Ekitike as Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are looking to use widespread interest to their advantage.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/04/2025

