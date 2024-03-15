Highlights Arsenal could sign up to five new players in the 2024 summer transfer window, as they look to continue to bolster Mikel Arteta's squad at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will look to sanction potential exits for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Kieran Tierney to help them fund new acquisitions.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar could look to sign a striker, a No.8 and No.6, a left-back, and a goalkeeper this summer.

Arsenal could look to add up to five new players to their squad during the 2024 summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Gunners are currently looking to maintain their Premier League title challenge and keep progressing in the latter stages of the Champions League, having successfully negotiated their way past a tricky last-16 tie against FC Porto on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal were particularly active in the 2023 summer market after missing out on last season's Premier League title, succumbing to eventual treble-holders Manchester City. But they could look to further bolster their squad in the upcoming window to keep strengthening and challenging at the top of the table.

Arsenal could raise funds for new signings by selling bit-part players

There are several individuals with questions raised over their futures

According to David Ornstein, writing in his Q&A for The Athletic, Arsenal are looking to bolster their squad with additions in several key areas of their squad. The Gunners could look to target up to five players, including a back-up for Bukayo Saka/Gabriel Martinelli, a No.8 and No.6, a left-back and another goalkeeper if Aaron Ramsdale is to leave this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal spent just over £200m on new signings during the 2023 summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that the England goalkeeper is 'almost guaranteed' to leave at the end of the season. Meanwhile, our sources also understand that the north London outfit could sell Kieran Tierney in a fire sale this summer, for a price with a starting point at £20m. Replying to a question about Arsenal's potential business this summer, Ornstein said:

"There are players like Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah who have questions surrounding their futures. Therefore, we could definitely see a reasonable number of exits and Arsenal have an opportunity there to raise significant funds to help their financial situation and fund incoming business. "On transfer priorities, my understanding is that there will be a striker and I touched on some of the potential names previously. Then there is a desire to add a back-up for Saka/Martinelli, a No.8 or No.6 depending on other movements in that area, possibly a left-back and a back-up goalkeeper if Ramsdale leaves."

Including reports on a move for Victor Osimhen

Arsenal have been linked with several targets ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, hinting that sporting director Edu Gaspar is already writing up a shortlist to bolster Mikel Arteta's side. In February, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the 13-time English champions can't be ruled out in the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The 25-year-old reportedly has a £112m release clause in his current contract.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that Arsenal are considering a move for Columbus Crew and United States goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. The Champions League quarter-finalists are assessing their options ahead of Aaron Ramsdale's potential departure in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 15-03-24.