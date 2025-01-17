Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is facing frustration in his bid to lure a new striker to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut as prime target Benjamin Sesko is more likely to be allowed to leave RB Leipzig in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Gunners succeeded in closing the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool by sealing a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, they have been left with limited firepower as Gabriel Jesus suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the FA Cup third round tie with Manchester United last weekend.

The title-chasers have not been afraid to splash the cash as they go in search of ending their wait to be crowned top flight champions, with Declan Rice becoming the most expensive signing in Arsenal's history thanks to completing a £105million switch from West Ham United in July 2023, but Arteta is in danger of missing out on landing Sesko.

Sesko More Likely to be Attainable in Summer

North Londoners' pursuit complicated by Leipzig's stance

Arsenal have been sceptical about making a move for Sesko ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 3, according to GMS sources, and a deal is far more feasible in the summer instead of in the coming weeks despite Arteta desperately seeking fresh competition for Kai Havertz in Jesus' absence.

The Gunners are facing an uphill battle to raid Leipzig as the Bundesliga giants are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the Slovenia international still having four-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £92,000-per-week at Red Bull Arena.

GMS sources have been informed that Arteta's admiration for Sesko is undeniable and he would love to have him on board, but there is an awareness within Arsenal that striking a deal at this stage of the season is complicated by the fact his current employers do not want to sanction his departure.

The Gunners and Premier League counterparts Chelsea were forced to turn their attentions towards alternative options thanks to the centre forward penning a new Leipzig contract in June, when they were ready to trigger his release clause, but he has remained firmly on Arteta's radar.

In an exclusive interview with GMS' senior transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Sesko's agent Elvis Basanovic rubbished suggestions that a loan move to Arsenal could be on the cards and insisted that a temporary switch has not even been spoken about due to being fully focused on continuing his form in his current surroundings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benjamin Sesko won two aerial duels and registered as many shots during a goalscoring performance as RB Leipzig suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stuttgart earlier this week

Gunners Doubtful Sesko Wants Winter Switch

Intermediaries attempting to discover striker's plans before decision

GMS sources have been told there is uncertainty over whether Sesko would be interested in making a mid-season move to Arsenal, but intermediaries have been attempting to discover his mindset before a final decision is made on whether to test Leipzig's resolve with a lucrative bid.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net 31 times over the course of 67 appearances for the German outfit, while contributing a further five assists along the way, and he is slightly wary about walking away when they are in the midst of a battle for Champions League qualification.

It would take a strong offer to convince Leipzig to alter their stance as they do not want to do business, GMS sources understand, but there is a growing belief that Arsenal will sign a new marksman this month as Jesus' injury has changed their initial plans to replace him with Sesko or Newcastle United's Alexander Isak in the summer.

