Highlights Arsenal's reported move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo doesn't seem "feasible" to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Gunners are looking to add a wide attacker to Mikel Arteta's squad at the Emirates Stadium but may not have the funds to sign the 23-year-old this summer.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar has already established plans for the upcoming transfer window as Arsenal look to continue to bolster their squad.

Arsenal’s touted move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo “doesn’t seem feasible” at the Emirates Stadium, as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the demands it would take to prise the winger out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season and continue challenging for major honours under Mikel Arteta's management.

Arsenal are in a race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title and await a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich in April. Rodrygo has established himself as a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side.

Despite just under two months of the 2023/24 season remaining, Arsenal are looking at ways to bolster their squad for the next campaign. The Gunners spent over £200m on four signings during the 2023 summer transfer window, strengthening the side's core with additions such as Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya.

Mikel Arteta may be worried about needing more squad depth in their wide attacking areas. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have proved reliable presences over the past two seasons for Arsenal, but a short amount of options behind them will be a concern. Leandro Trossard can fill in on either flank, but numbers in his absence are limited.

According to reports in Spain (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool and Manchester City are set to be beaten to the signature of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo by Arsenal. It is said that sporting director Edu Gaspar has already established contact over a deal for the 23-year-old. Arsenal are suggested to have a ‘big summer budget’ to strengthen their attack, with a winger and a striker in their sights.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodrygo ranks in the top 8% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for non-penalty goals scored per 90 minutes (0.43) over the last 365 days.

The report also claims that the 13-time English champions are willing to pay up to €100m (£85m) to tempt Real Madrid to cash in on Rodrygo, with a large proportion to be offered up-front. The Brazil international would have several friendly faces on the scene in north London should he move to the Emirates, including Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus, having played with the trio for his national team.

Edu has already revealed that plans for the upcoming transfer window are in place and that the aim is to improve the squad year after year. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT (25th March) that Arsenal will be ‘going big’ in the transfer market this summer despite several talented youngsters coming through the academy.

Gabriel Martinelli vs Rodrygo - 2023/24 stats Gabriel Martinelli (Premier League) Rodrygo (La Liga) Appearances 23(2) 24(5) Minutes 1768 2034 Goals 6 8 Assists 4 5 Shots per game 2 2.7 Key passes per game 1.5 1.3 Dribbles per game 1.4 1.9 Fouled per game 0.9 1.4 Overall rating 7.10 7.11

Dean Jones - Arsenal are ‘considering’ a wide attacker signing

Jones admits that Arsenal are looking to sign a wide attacker this summer but feels a deal for Rodrygo would be challenging. The transfer insider has said the winger “won’t necessarily be jumping” at a move to the Emirates. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Consider what it would take for Arsenal actually to sign Rodrygo. They would need to pay a fee upwards of £85m, pay him over £200,000-a-week and convince him to leave Real Madrid. It’s a lot, and it doesn’t seem feasible. “Yes, Arsenal are considering a wide attacker, but I do not know if this is the one that makes sense. It seems like a tough deal. He’s a Madrid player, and wherever he goes from there, it's a downward step. Arsenal might be doing well and seem on a good trajectory, but he won’t necessarily be jumping at it.”

Arsenal could sell Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, and Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal’s preparations for the 2024 summer transfer window must also include a list of players who could be sold in the upcoming market. The Gunners’ business over the last 12 months means that some individuals have been pushed down the pecking order and could look elsewhere for playing time.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT (26th March) that Arsenal “could generate a good deal of cash” by selling Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, and Emile Smith Rowe this summer. The journalist felt that there was no chance of the trio leaving during the recent winter market, as Edu and Arteta wanted to keep their squad as strong as possible for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign. However, with a whole summer to secure replacements, Arsenal could cash in on the highly-rated trio to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

All statistics courtesy of FBref, correct as of 27-03-24.