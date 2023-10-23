Highlights Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has found himself in a testing position after summer arrival David Raya has overtaken him as boss Mikel Arteta's first-choice option between the sticks.

The England international has admitted his lack of game time has led to fears over bagging a place in the Euro 2024 squad.

Chelsea and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been monitoring Ramsdale's situation.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale has found himself in a 'very difficult situation', and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on whether the goalkeeper could push for a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Having joined in a £30million deal from Sheffield United two years ago, the England international had made the No.1 jersey his own, but boss Mikel Arteta opted to dip into the transfer market during the summer as he looked to instigate another Premier League title tilt.

The Spanish tactician secured the services of Brentford shot-stopper David Raya on an initial season-long loan worth £3million, which has the option of being made permanent for £27million, and his arrival in north London has had a serious impact on Ramsdale's game time.

Ramsdale desperate to reclaim No.1 jersey amid Euro 2024 fears

Ramsdale could look to embark on a fresh challenge away from Arsenal next summer, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, with him being desperate to reclaim his spot as the first-choice option between the sticks at club level and surpass Jordan Pickford as England's go-to man.

The respected journalist suggests the 25-year-old, who pulled out of the Gunners' matchday squad for the 2-2 draw with London rivals Chelsea last weekend due to his wife giving birth, will have a healthy price tag slapped on him by the Gunners as his contract situation has put them in a strong negotiating position.

Ramsdale committed his long-term future to Arsenal by penning fresh terms in May, with the new deal allowing him to double his salary to £120,000-per-week.

But the former Bournemouth custodian has not made a Premier League appearance since the 3-1 victory over Manchester United on September 3, while he has been restricted to six outings in all competitions thanks to Arteta preferring Raya in recent weeks.

Aaron Ramsdale's club-by-club career Club Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Yellow cards Red cards Arsenal 84 31 92 2 0 Sheffield United 46 8 72 1 0 Bournemouth 37 5 62 0 0 AFC Wimbledon 23 7 31 0 0 Chesterfield 19 2 33 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Heading down the pecking order has led to Ramsdale admitting he is fearful of missing out on England's Euro 2024 squad, with him wanting to challenge Pickford for the regular starting berth at international level and not 'fall by the wayside'.

Chelsea and reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on developments, with them potentially looking to pounce if the goalkeeper's time on the pitch does not increase in the coming months.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta was not genuine when he initially claimed he would rotate Ramsdale and Raya following the latter's acquisition during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Sheth has refused to rule out the possibility of Ramsdale looking to seal a move away from Arsenal if he is unable to dislodge Raya as the first-choice shot-stopper before the end of the campaign.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the ex-AFC Wimbledon and Chesterfield man has reached a testing period in his career, with him potentially having a major decision to make in the coming months.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"Come the end of the season, I think that is when Aaron Ramsdale will have to take a step back and say, 'where does my future lie now because he has brought in this goalkeeper who he wanted to bring in even before he brought me in, and he has taken over that No.1 jersey?' "You can't tell what's going to happen for the rest of the season. There could be injuries. There could be a loss of form. Aaron Ramsdale could find himself back in the squad but, as it stands, it is a very, very difficult situation for him."

£310k-a-week duo could leave Gunners to make way for Brazilian

Arsenal are prepared to offload Thomas Partey or Jorginho ahead of looking to bring Fluminense defensive midfielder Andre to the Emirates Stadium, according to Football Insider, with the duo already being the subject of interest ahead of the transfer window reopening for business.

The report suggests the Gunners will only be able to step up their interest in the Brazil international, who attracted a proposal worth close to £22million from Liverpool ahead of the season getting underway, if at least one departure is sanctioned by Arteta.

Having failed when they headed to the negotiating table during the summer, Liverpool will attempt to have a deal in place to sign Andre ahead of the turn of the year after continuing to send scouts to watch him in action, meaning Arsenal have a tough battle on their hands.

In fact, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a winter move to Merseyside has the potential to come to fruition despite the north Londoners being among the 22-year-old's suitors.

Succeeding in offloading Partey and Jorginho would allow Arsenal to get their combined salaries of £310,000-per-week off the wage bill, boosting their chances of beating Liverpool to Andre's signature.