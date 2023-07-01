Arsenal star Folarin Balogun could end up 'pushing for a move' if he is unwilling to be patient at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are in the middle of a squad revamp after Mikel Arteta guided his side to Champions League qualification last season.

Arsenal transfer news - Folarin Balogun

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are open to sanctioning Balogun's departure as it would secure enough cash to welcome further reinforcements to north London.

The report suggests the Gunners are looking to pocket up to £35million after the striker enjoyed a productive season-long loan with French side Reims.

It appears that a swift return to Ligue 1 could be on the cards as Marseille are considering a move for Balogun ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Crystal Palace are also interested in the 21-year-old, while AC Milan are monitoring his situation ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have held discussions with Balogun's representatives over his future after making it clear he is seeking regular game-time.

What has Paul Brown said about Balogun?

Brown has refused to rule out the possibility of Balogun putting pressure on Arsenal to sanction his exit if it becomes clear that he is not in the forefront of Arteta's plans.

But the respected journalist is aware the United States international is currently biding his time and will link-up with the Gunners at the start of pre-season.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "If he genuinely does think he's ready and he isn't willing to wait, you could see him pushing for a move.

"But we're not at that stage yet, so I think we'll have to see how things develop in pre-season first."

Should Balogun push for a move away from Arsenal?

Balogun was in sensational form for Reims, with Sofascore data highlighting that he averaged a goal every 143 minutes in Ligue 1 last season.

In fact, the Arsenal academy product got his name on the scoresheet 22 times in all competitions, registering a further three assists along the way.

Balogun's prolific performances for Reims led to Arteta claiming he has 'something special', emphasising that he has every right to be seeking assurances over his game-time.

But the £32,000-per-week man is unlikely to become one of the first names on the team-sheet at Arsenal, particularly with the likes of Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order.

Balogun has already ruled out the possibility of sealing another loan move, meaning that he may be left with little option but to hold pivotal discussions with Arteta.