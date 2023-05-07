Arsenal could look to sign two box office players during the summer transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are currently involved in a battle for the Premier League title, but they've shown signs that their depth isn't quite good enough.

Arsenal news - Latest

Over the last few weeks, Arsenal's results have allowed Manchester City to gain ground in the title race, and the latter are now in the driving seat.

Injuries to the likes of William Saliba and Granit Xhaka have proven costly - injury problems don't have an impact as drastic for Man City.

Due to Pep Guardiola's depth at his disposal, an injury or two doesn't mean a great deal for the Manchester club. Kevin De Bruyne has missed the last couple of games, but City have still won both games.

Adding quality throughout their squad will be imperative for Arsenal to compete across a whole season, rather than fall at the final hurdle.

Also, with Champions League qualification likely, the hectic fixture schedule, again, calls for increased depth.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal?

Jacobs has suggested that we could see two box office signings from the North London club in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There will also be this wider desire to look at younger players, to look at depth players, and to look at squad players. That is why I expect Arsenal to kind of balance a little bit, because they might look at two box office players for big money, like a Moises Caicedo and a Declan Rice, and they may determine which one they're going to get.

"Then if they get one, the second player in that position they get may end up being younger, and one slightly more for the future. So, the squad dynamic isn't full of too many senior players that all expect to play and not enough space."

Who could Arsenal look to sign in the summer?

The Daily Mail have suggested that Arsenal could look to target six players in the summer transfer window.

The report suggests that Caicedo, Rice, Moussa Diaby, Wilfried Zaha, Marc Guehi, and Romeo Lavia are some of the players on their shortlist.

As good as their season has been, they ultimately failed in all competitions other than the league, so new additions will be necessary to compete in the domestic cups and in Europe.

Potential XI for Arsenal next season

The likes of Rice and Caicedo could come straight into the starting eleven, especially if Arsenal want to build long-term.

Guehi may find it difficult against Gabriel, but the Brazilian has made a few mistakes this season. This side, with Romeo Lavia and Moussa Diaby in reserve, amongst others, could battle for the Premier League title once again.