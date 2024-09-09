Arsenal will not entertain attempting to lure Victor Osimhen to the Emirates Stadium when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year as boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have turned their attentions elsewhere since his loan move to Galatasaray, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Gunners bolstered their attacking options with the loan addition of Raheem Sterling in a deal which involves Chelsea still paying the majority of his salary, the north Londoners were unable to secure an out-and-out striker before last month's deadline as they go in search of ending their wait for a Premier League title.

Eddie Nketiah was also allowed to head through the exit door, with him joining Crystal Palace in a £30million switch after he had been unable to leapfrog Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order, and Arsenal have already begun making plans to improve their squad in the early stages of 2025.

Gunners Rule Out Mid-Season Osimhen Deal

North Londoners distance themselves from Nigeria international

Arsenal have ruled out the possibility of getting involved in a potential battle for Osimhen's signature in the coming months, according to GMS sources, and they will still resist the temptation to alter their stance if he makes it clear that he is desperate to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League during the winter transfer window.

The striker has joined Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray on loan for the remainder of the season after being frozen out by parent club Napoli and seeing a lucrative move to Al-Ahli fall through after the Saudi Pro League big-spenders initially agreed a £67million deal for his services last month.

Having kept tabs on Osimhen's situation earlier in the year before squad planning resulted in him never becoming a top target for Arsenal, GMS sources have been informed that the Gunners are not planning to reignite their interest, and they have distanced themselves from the possibility of heading to the negotiating table.

Victor Osimhen's statistical averages per 90 minutes during his domestic career compared to Kai Havertz Victor Osimhen Kai Havertz Shots 3.90 2.25 Shot-creating actions 2.68 3.46 Shots on target 1.52 0.98 Key passes 1.05 1.40 Goals 0.64 0.35 Assists 0.13 0.18 Statistics correct as of 09/09/2024

The Nigeria international scored 76 goals over the course of 133 appearances for Napoli, but he took advantage of the opportunity to join Galatasaray on a short-term basis after his decision to push for a summer exit resulted in being told that he will never play for the Serie A giants again.

GMS sources have learned that Arsenal's decision to turn their attentions away from Osimhen means that Chelsea could have a free run at him if he seeks a move to England for the first time in his career as the west Londoners are still keen to acquire his services after being left frustrated during the summer.

Osimhen's Personality Led to Friction Worries

Arteta was concerned striker could cause dressing room problems

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal stopped short of upping the ante in their pursuit of Osimhen due to ongoing concerns over whether his personality and character would be a good fit, and Arteta was determined to avoid the possibility of problems being caused in the dressing room.

The Gunners came to within touching distance of being crowned the Premier League champions last season, with the fight for the title going to the final day before Manchester City got their hands on the trophy, and the Spanish tactician was eager to avoid the possibility of there being friction behind the scenes.

Osimhen is open-minded about what will happen in 2025 despite only completing a move to Galatasaray a matter of days ago, and GMS sources recently revealed that admirers will have an opportunity to sign him for £63million at the turn of the year as a fresh release clause was agreed and his loan has the option of being cut short.

