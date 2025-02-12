Arsenal have turned their attentions towards attempting to tie Gabriel Martinelli down to a new long-term contract after opening discussions over fresh terms with the Emirates Stadium fan favourite, GIVEMESPORT sources have exclusively revealed on the latest episode of our Market Madness podcast.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has suffered a significant setback in his bid to clinch the Premier League title as Kai Havertz is set to miss the remainder of the campaign thanks to sustaining a hamstring injury during a mid-season training camp in Dubai, but the north Londoners are aiming to reward a teammate with an improved deal.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are engaged in talks with Martinelli and his representatives over a new contract in the hope of convincing him to put pen-to-paper and commit his long-term future to the capital club instead of entertaining the possibility of eventually embarking on a fresh challenge.

The wide attacker has entered the final two-and-a-half years of his existing deal - which allows him to pocket £180,000-per-week - and there is an appetite to see him follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Ben White by signing on the dotted line in the coming months.

Arsenal are in the early stages of negotiations with Martinelli, GMS sources have been told, but there is a feeling among all parties that an agreement will be reached as they will continue actively working to successfully conclude discussions before the end of the Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old has been on the Gunners' books since sealing a £6million move from Ituano in July 2019, when he was still a teenager finding his feet, and he has gone on to make himself a key component of Arteta's plans as they go in search of adding to the Emirates Stadium trophy cabinet.

