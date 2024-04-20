Highlights Arsenal could consider signing a striker during the 2024 summer transfer window, as they look to bolster Mikel Arteta's attacking options.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee.

Fabrizio Romano has admitted that it will be difficult for Arsenal to sign the former, with Newcastle reluctant to let go of their star attacker.

Arsenal could look to sign a striker during the 2024 summer window at the Emirates Stadium, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update on their interest in Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking options as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad further ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal are currently in the running to win their first Premier League title since 2004, but succumbed to Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Zirkzee and Isak could be the centre of European attentions as we edge closer towards the transfer window's opening.

Arsenal linked with Isak and Zirkzee

Arsenal could look to add another striker to their ranks when the 2024 summer transfer window opens in June. The Gunners are hoping to become more potent in front of goal, after Gabriel Jesus' mixed 2023/24 season. The 27-year-old has played in just 47% of available Premier League minutes this term, registering seven goal contributions.

According to reports, Arsenal are preparing a £100m move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. However, the Gunners could face competition from arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking to bolster their front line at Hotspur Way. Isak signed for Newcastle for £63m in August 2022, meaning that the Magpies would want to see a significant mark-up in value should they sanction his sale. However, Eddie Howe's side may be forced to part ways with their star striker, given their need to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak ranks in the top 21% of forwards across Europe's big five leagues, as well as the Champions League and Europa League, for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.54) over the last 365 days.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be 'seriously interested' in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Gunners were said to have representatives watching Bologna's 0-0 draw with Monza on 14th April and could look to make a move for his services in the summer. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Zirkzee could cost in the region of £45m if the 13-time English champions choose to move for his services.

Alexander Isak vs Joshua Zirkzee - 2023/24 stats Alexander Isak (Premier League) Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna) Appearances 21(3) 28(2) Minutes 1771 2462 Goals 17 10 Assists 1 3 Shots per game 2.5 2.6 Key passes per game 0.8 1.3 Dribbles per game 1.3 1.6 Overall rating 7.07 7.05

Fabrizio Romano - Arsenal move for Isak 'won't be easy'

Romano feels that Arsenal's interest in Isak could prove challenging, with Newcastle reluctant to sell their star player. The journalist also admits that the Gunners have made no formal contact for Zirkzee and have just been scouting the Dutch centre-forward. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“If they want to bring in a new striker, and this is the idea at Arsenal, then let's see what kind of opportunities they will have on the market. Currently, with Zirkzee, I’m only aware of scouting and nothing concrete regarding contact. With Isak, I think it will be more than difficult and more expensive because Newcastle will fight to keep him at the club, so it won't be easy.”

Arsenal could sign left-back this summer

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT (18th April) that Arsenal could look to sign another left-back this summer, having internally discussed bolstering that area of the squad. Current Gunners full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has come in for criticism following his disappointing showing in Mikel Arteta's side's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on 14th April.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar will be keen to strengthen Arteta's options across the squad, with left-back a potential priority. The north London giants are likely to sell Kieran Tierney on a permanent basis when his current loan at Real Sociedad expires at the end of the season. Therefore, Zinchenko represents the only senior out-and-out left-back option in the current Arsenal squad.

All statistics according to FBref, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 19-04-24.