Highlights Arsenal are interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi but may have to wait until the 2024 summer transfer window to make a move at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite criticism of Gabriel Jesus, Mikel Arteta is satisfied with his current striker options for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

The Gunners' 2024 winter transfer window has been quiet, with no significant incoming signings expected before the window closes.

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. However, a deal may be “too expensive” for the 2024 winter transfer window, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook reveals the club are happy with their current striker options at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta saw his Gunners squad bolstered significantly during the 2023 summer market but has found deals hard to come by this month as he hopes to improve the options in his team.

Arsenal hope to go one better than the 2022/23 campaign and win their first Premier League title since 2004 after succumbing to eventual treble winners Manchester City last term. Gabriel Jesus has been Arteta’s go-to option in the centre-forward position when fit but has recently been criticised for his lack of goals.

Arsenal’s slow winter transfer window

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal haven’t been active when looking for incomings across the 2024 winter transfer window, having spent much of their budget earlier in the season. Sporting director Edu Gaspar was able to provide Arteta with four first-team signings during the first market of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Gunners splashed around £200m on welcoming Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and David Raya to the Emirates Stadium. A deal to sign Rice became a record for the club and the money spent on signing a British player, the north London outfit parting with a rumoured £105m to acquire his services from West Ham United.

Given that considerable outlay over the summer, it’s no surprise that Arsenal are keen to abide by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and are unlikely to splash the cash this winter. However, Arteta could look to sign an out-and-out centre-forward in the near future after Jesus has been criticised for his lack of goals in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

The 26-year-old has hit the back of the net just three times in 16 top-flight appearances this term, hardly the form of a title-winning centre-forward. However, Arsenal are unlikely to splash on a centre-forward given the current transfer climate and the fact the top clubs are unwilling to let their prized assets leave in the middle of the season.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (26th January) that Arsenal are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi. However, any move for the 24-year-old midfielder with a £51m release clause could wait until the summer, when the Gunners hope to have more room for manoeuvre around Financial Fair Play concerns.

Gabriel Jesus vs Eddie Nketiah - 2023/24 Premier League stats Gabriel Jesus Eddie Nketiah Appearances 12(4) 10(10) Minutes 1021 976 Goals 3 5 Assists 2 2 Shots per game 2.2 1.6 Key passes per game 1.3 0.4 Dribbles per game 1.4 0.4 Fouled per game 1.4 1.2 Overall rating 6.97 6.69 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 26-01-24

Alex Crook - Arsenal business is ‘very quiet’ at the moment

Crook has revealed that Arsenal are interested in allowing Cedric Soares to leave the Emirates Stadium this winter amid interest from Besiktas. The talkSPORT reporter has hinted that despite interest in Zubimendi, it’s likely to be a quiet remaining few days of the winter for the Gunners. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“For Soares, they were in talks over a deal with Besiktas, and obviously, they're open to letting him go. They like Martin Zubimendi, but I think he would be too expensive for this transfer window. There's been a lot of outside noise about a striker, but my sources at Arsenal always made it clear that they're quite happy with Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Maybe the latter might get more minutes in the second half of the season. They’d like a midfielder if they could bring one in, but it’s very quiet at the moment.”

Arsenal transfer news, including Callum Wilson claim

Arsenal’s incoming business has been non-existent in winter and is expected to remain that way until the transfer window’s closure on 1st February. Genuine links to likely signings over the next few days are thin on the ground, leaving Arteta to focus on the Gunners’ Premier League form and return to the Champions League later this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that he believes Arsenal will “attack the market” in the summer and could look to bolster their striker department:

“In the summer, I do really think Arsenal are going to attack the market again, and we could well see a striker come in. They will be really looking at the options like many clubs will be.”

However, The Evening Standard claims that Newcastle United could be forced to sell centre-forward Callum Wilson for £18m in the final days of the transfer window. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been alerted to his availability. The 31-year-old has scored 46 goals in 102 games for the Magpies.