Highlights Arsenal could be in the market for a new forward in the January transfer window, possibly due to concerns about Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta has a host of targets for the centre-forward role, but it could be a quiet winter window for the Gunners.

Arsenal have been linked to Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on their potential pursuit.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new forward during the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT, discussing links to Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Although Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are options for Mikel Arteta through the middle, there's an argument that they need to sign a world-class striker in order to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title. The Gunners were beaten by Pep Guardiola's side despite leading the way for the majority of last season, but they will be hoping to go one better this term.

Clubs don't often like to spend big during the January transfer window, but Arteta and his recruitment team could be looking to strengthen in attack. Jacobs has now revealed Arsenal's plans heading into the winter, detailing the discussions going on behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta needs a striker

Jesus and Nketiah have both had their separate injury troubles so far this campaign. Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard are also options in the centre-forward role, but when the likes of Man City have Erling Haaland to call upon, the Gunners are looking weaker in the striker department. Last term, Arsenal heavily relied on Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard to provide the goals, highlighting their lack of a top-level striker.

Arsenal Strikers Compared - 2022/2023 Premier League Season Player Appearances Goals Assists Eddie Nketiah 30 4 1 Gabriel Jesus 26 11 6 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Earlier in November, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could now prioritise signing a striker in the January transfer window. Sheth discussed the prospect of the Gunners signing Brentford's Ivan Toney, but he expects the capital club to demand in the region of £100m, which could be out of Arsenal's price range.

Another option for the north London club is Juventus' Vlahovic. As per 90min, Arsenal are one of the clubs who remain interested in signing the Serbian striker, but the Serie A side are hopeful that he will sign a contract extension. The report claims that Vlahovic did ask to depart during the summer transfer window, but opted to remain at the club, despite interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

Again, it could take a hefty fee to prise Vlahovic away from Juventus, which could deter the Gunners in January.

Jacobs has suggested that discussions are still ongoing internally at the Emirates regarding potentially bringing in a new forward. The journalist has touched upon reported interest in Vlahovic, who has been described as 'extraordinary' by Serbian coach Dragan Stojkovic, but he believes that it's more agent-driven than anything else. The Gunners are expected to have a 'slightly quieter January'. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"There are some links with Dusan Vlahovic as well, and Arsenal have had that historical interest. At the moment, I think it's more agent-driven. But we'll wait and see because Arsenal are still having these discussions. But I think given what they spent in the summer, Arsenal will be hoping and also trusting in what they've got, and maybe having a slightly quieter January, and then looking to make these more flagship signings in the summer. I think that the other thing about the players that Arsenal have signed, which is smart from Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar, is that they've not just been brought in because of their potential they've been brought in because of their versatility."

Mikel Arteta has other striker targets

Toney and Vlahovic aren't the only centre-forwards being linked with a move to north London. The Gunners' recruitment team appear to have a shortlist of potential targets as we head towards 2024. Whether that be in January or next summer, we could see Arsenal make a move for a striker.

As previously mentioned, Arsenal don't have a player on the level of Man City's Norweigan striker, but they're now being linked with the 'Slovenian Erling Haaland. According to the Daily Star (via the Express), the Gunners have sent scouts to watch RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. The young striker only joined the Bundesliga side in the summer transfer window, so leaving Leipzig might not be of interest to him so soon into his tenure.

Reports have also claimed that Arsenal manager Arteta has been impressed with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, who has enjoyed a sensational start to the season. The Midlands club will likely be reluctant to allow the England international to depart, so it could be a slightly unrealistic target for the Gunners.