Arsenal might need to bring in reinforcements if they want to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title, and journalist Paul Brown has named one area of the pitch where there is 'still a question mark', while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners missed out on lifting the trophy with Pep Guardiola's side showing their quality over the last few months of the season. City's strength in depth undoubtedly helped them in the pursuit of winning England's top flight, and the fact they had a striker in Erling Haaland who scored a truck-load of goals.

The Gunners' depth cost them last season

Arsenal were leading the Premier League for a significant period last term but Man City pipped them to the title, going on an impressive run towards the end of the campaign. The Gunners fell at the final hurdle, with key injuries costing them. Back in March, William Saliba picked up a back injury and went on to miss the remainder of the season. The French defender later admitted that he believes they would have won the league had he not been watching from the sideline...

“Yeah, it’s clear with me (fully fit), Arsenal could have been champions, but injuries are a part of football. Last year, I had a good season. Unfortunately, I got injured during the year and at the final sprint. It’s a new season with new ambitions and I hope that we can do even better."

In the summer, Arsenal made some smart additions, strengthening key areas and making their squad deeper and filled with more quality. However, the likes of Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea have also brought in reinforcements, so the league is extremely competitive.

Arsenal signings Summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

The January window could be the ideal time for Mikel Arteta to assess what he has and strengthen any areas of his squad necessary for the final push in the second half of the campaign. The Gunners brought in Leandro Trossard in the previous winter window - a smart pick-up which has helped Arteta's side due to his versatility.

There's an argument that Arsenal could do with adding quality in multiple different positions, but journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the uncertain futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho could mean that a central midfielder may be a priority in January.

The Gunners haven't started the season as well as they might have hoped as they were leading the way this time last term. Although Arsenal are only two points off Tottenham Hotspur, who are top of the table, they've already drawn three games and suffered a defeat against Lens in the Champions League. The north London club didn't have Champions League football to contend with last season, which could prove to be a problem this time around.

Brown has suggested that there is still a question mark as to whether Arsenal have a centre-forward capable of scoring 20 or more goals in a campaign. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are Arteta's two main options in the centre-forward position, but neither player is a natural goalscorer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"They've wanted to get the three forwards you would consider their top three on the pitch together for an extended amount of time all season and not really been able to do it. They wanted to see Saka, Jesus, and Martinelli playing week in week out upfront. If those three are able to spend a few weeks together starting games on a regular basis and it clicks, they might be alright. But it hasn't. They haven't really had the chance to do that yet this season. And there is still a question mark, I think, over whether Arsenal have a centre forward they can rely on to score 20 or more goals for them this season. I think without one, they might struggle to keep up with Manchester City again in the race for the title."

Mikel Arteta already has striker targets for January

Journalist Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium. Per ESPN, the north London club are among the sides showing an interest in the England international, with Chelsea also monitoring him ahead of the January transfer window.

Toney found the back of the net 20 times in England's top flight last season, according to FBref. Considering Arsenal undoubtedly have a lot more creative talent in their side, there's no reason he can't replicate a similar goal record under Arteta.