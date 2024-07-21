Highlights Arsenal have tested Wolverhampton Wanderers' resolve by launching an improved proposal for Daniel Bentley after their initial offer was rejected.

The Gunners have edged closer to finding a compromise with their Premier League rivals despite still falling short of their demands.

Mikel Arteta has set his sights on landing Bentley after moving to within touching distance of recruiting Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal have submitted an improved bid for Daniel Bentley after remaining determined to lure the Wolverhampton Wanderers star to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign getting underway next month, according to respected journalist Alan Nixon.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has moved to within touching distance of completing his second signing of the summer as an agreement in principle has been reached to land Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori for an initial fee of £33.7million, but the Spanish tactician is keen to draft in further reinforcements.

Having sealed the permanent acquisition of David Raya for £27million, following a productive loan spell from Brentford, Arsenal sporting director Edu has been tasked with bringing in another goalkeeper to provide the Spain international with support as the August 30 transfer deadline edges closer.

Gunners Launch Improved Offer for Bentley

North Londoners hopeful of reaching agreement after initial snub

Arsenal have tested Wolves' resolve by lodging a new bid for Bentley, journalist Nixon has revealed on his Patreon, and they are hopeful of clinching a deal after increasing their proposal to in the region of £300,000 despite the offer still falling short of the price tag slapped on him by his current employers.

The report suggests that the Gunners' Premier League rivals are seeking £1million even though the shot-stopper has been playing second-fiddle to Jose Sa, resulting in him being limited to just 382 minutes of top flight action last season, but the two clubs have moved closer to finding a compromise.

Arsenal are refusing to give up on their pursuit of Bentley after having their opening proposal of £50,000 rejected by Wolves, with the north Londoners seeking a fresh back-up option for Raya due to ongoing doubts over whether England international Aaron Ramsdale will remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Daniel Bentley's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Aaron Ramsdale Daniel Bentley Aaron Ramsdale Pass completion percentage 70.1 61.5 Save percentage 64.3 70.8 Clean sheet percentage 20.0 24.8 Saves 2.86 3.02 Goals conceded 1.59 1.39 Statistics correct as of 21/07/2024

The 31-year-old, who has previously been described as 'outstanding' by former Premier League defender Alex Bruce, would be added to the Gunners' homegrown quota ahead of the transfer window slamming shut if he walks away from Molineux and joins Arteta's Premier League title challengers.

Bentley's arrival would also increase the possibility of Arsenal cashing in on Ramsdale, who has been left frustrated by his lack of game time after falling down the pecking order since Raya's move from Brentford, with newly-promoted Southampton and Newcastle United pinpointing him as a potential recruit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Bentley has kept 124 clean sheets over the course of his 437-match senior club career

Wolves Have Option to Extend Bentley's Deal

Wanderers could strengthen negotiating position

Arsenal's improved offer has come after GMS recently reported that Wolves have remained hopeful of retaining Bentley's services due to his positive influence in the dressing room, while they also have an option to extend his contract by a further two years as they look to fend off interest.

The former Southend United and Bristol City custodian has entered the final 12 months of his £10,000-per-week agreement, resulting in the Gunners sniffing a potential opportunity to pounce for a cut-price fee, but Wanderers have the opportunity to strengthen their negotiating position by tying him down until 2027.

Wolves, who have already shown that they are willing to negotiate departures by sanctioning the £40million exit of Max Kilman when West Ham United came calling earlier this month, will only entertain selling Bentley if they are provided with adequate funds to source a replacement.

