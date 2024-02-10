Highlights Arsenal's lack of full-back options have been a problem throughout the 2023/24 season due to injuries and international call-ups.

Arsenal could regret not bolstering their full-back department during the 2024 winter window, as transfer insider Dean Jones expresses his surprise that they didn’t look for a short-term solution in that area at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have suffered from a spate of injuries and absences in full-back areas across the 2023/24 season, and Mikel Arteta could be keen to strengthen his options looking towards the summer market.

Arsenal are looking to go one better than last term and secure their first Premier League title since 2004 while delving deep into the Champions League knockout stages. The north London outfit don’t have many options at right-back or left-back and could consider that the weakest point in Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal’s lack of full-back options

Arsenal have been without several full-back options throughout the 2023/24 season owing to unfortunate injuries and international call-ups at the midway point of the campaign.

The Gunners had looked to strengthen the right-back position when they signed Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in a deal worth £38m during the 2023 summer transfer window. However, the Dutchman was handed a devastating blow in his first Premier League appearance, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in August 2023. Timber has been ruled out of action ever since and is fighting to return to action before the current campaign concludes.

Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu had been absent following the turn of the year after being called up to represent Japan at the Asia Cup in Qatar this winter. A quarter-final defeat to Iran on 3rd February means the 25-year-old has returned to the Emirates Stadium and is set to commit his long-term future to the north London outfit, despite reported interest from Bayern Munich. Ben White, who is comfortable playing in a centre-back role, has often been used on the right side of defence for Arteta’s side.

At left-back, Arsenal sanctioned the departure of Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad on loan until the end of the season during the summer market. It leaves Arteta with just Oleksandr Zinchenko as his only out-and-out option on the left side of defence, with the experienced Cedric Soares capable of covering both full-back areas if needed.

Heading into their return to the Champions League, Arsenal may regret not bolstering their options in the right and left-back departments as they look to challenge for major honours.

Ben White vs Oleksandr Zinchenko - 2023/24 Premier League stats Ben White Oleksandr Zinchenko Appearances 20(2) 17(4) Minutes 1748 1434 Tackles per game 1.2 2.2 Interceptions per game 1 0.7 Fouls per game 0.5 0.3 Clearances per game 1.9 0.7 Blocks per game 0.7 0.1 Overall rating 6.75 6.88 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 08-02-24

Dean Jones - Arsenal’s lack of full-back signing is surprising

Jones has expressed his surprise that Arsenal “didn’t find a solution” in the full-back area of the pitch. The transfer insider is concerned that they may not have the numbers to compete on a Premier League and Champions League front. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'm surprised that Arsenal didn't find a solution in the full-back area of the pitch in the winter window because I was told at the beginning of January that, while they weren't planning to do any business, that full-back was something that they would look into, even if it was just a short-term thing so that they had the numbers in there. They didn't do it. Now you consider that alongside the Premier League chase for the title, you'll have them returning to the Champions League [so there will be a lot of matches].”

Arsenal transfer news, including Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares verdicts

Like many other top-flight clubs, Arsenal made no significant additions during the 2024 winter transfer window. The Gunners were keen to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and, therefore, decided against making any additions in January.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th February) that Arsenal could keep Mohamed Elneny and Soares at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season. The experienced duo have barely played any top-flight minutes this campaign but remain in Arteta’s squad. Elneny and Soares failed to secure a move before the 1st February when most of Europe’s major transfer windows closed, and Arteta may feel it would be wise to keep them as last-ditch options until the summer when they both see their contracts expire.

Meanwhile, according to TEAMtalk, Manchester United could lead Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Gunners have been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, who recently returned to top-flight football after an eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. However, the Red Devils could be set for a significant summer rebuild under INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe and could target Toney as their marquee signing.