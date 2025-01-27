Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been handed a significant boost in his search for winter reinforcements as Rosenborg star Sverre Halseth Nypan is seriously considering a move to the Emirates Stadium despite being wanted by a host of Premier League and European counterparts, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Riccardo Calafiori, who completed a £42million switch from Bologna during the summer, scored the all-important winner as the Gunners maintained their title push with a narrow victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers even though Myles Lewis-Skelly's first half sending off left them with an uphill challenge last weekend.

Arteta has been forced to contend with injury problems as Arsenal aim to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, with Gabriel Jesus suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month, and the Spanish tactician is planning to be active ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on February 3.

Arteta Remaining in Talks Over Nypan Swoop

Spanish tactician has teenage midfielder firmly on radar

Arsenal remained in ongoing contact over a deal for Nypan during the weekend, according to GMS sources, and they have further optimism that they will win the race for his signature as the Rosenborg teenager is showing interest in sealing the move after being left very impressed by what they have to offer.

Although the central midfielder has previously admitted that it would be 'a dream come true' to join Manchester United, which could have deterred Arteta and other suitors, the Gunners are eager to turn his head and have decided to up the ante as the winter transfer deadline edges closer.

GMS sources have been informed that Nypan is taking time to assess his options before making a final decision over his future, but he is in line to fly to Portugal to link-up with his Rosenborg teammates for their involvement in the Atlantic Cup later this week if Arsenal or another admirer cannot agree a fee.

The Norway under-21 international, who has been described as an 'elite talent' by scout Ben Mattinson, has been attempting to stay open-minded about his next move instead of simply taking the most lucrative deal on offer as he wants to discover his path into the first-team picture and how he can break into the preferred starting line-up.

Nypan's determination to secure regular game time has resulted in Manchester United falling by the wayside in the battle for his services, GMS sources have learned, as head coach Ruben Amorim could not guarantee how or when he would be at the forefront of his plans if he heads to Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Halseth Nypan won eight ground duels and registered three shots in a goalscoring performance as Rosenborg sealed a 4-0 win over Kristiansund last month

Nypan Seen in Haaland Box at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City not frontrunners despite Norwegian watching win

GMS sources have been told that Manchester City are not the frontrunners to sign Nypan despite being spotted in Erling Haaland's box for the reigning Premier League champions' win over Chelsea last weekend, but England is expected to be his next destination as Arsenal continue pushing to persuade him to join.

Aston Villa are providing the Gunners with fresh competition as the Midlands outfit have spoken to the 18-year-old's representatives, in the midst of completing the £27.7million acquisition of Donyell Malen earlier this month, while Brighton & Hove Albion has also been touted as a potential destination.

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have been keeping tabs on Nypan's situation as well, GMS sources understand, while Manchester City's sister club Girona are being looked at as a possible landing spot as he cannot arrive at the Etihad Stadium and seal a quickfire loan switch to the La Liga outfit at this stage.

Martin Odegaard has been trying to convince his fellow countryman to join Arsenal after holding discussions with his fellow countryman, GMS sources recently revealed, and Norwegian side Rosenborg are likely to sanction his departure if a bid in the region of £10million is lodged in the coming days.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/01/2025