Arsenal target Sverre Halseth Nypan is pleased that he did not jump at the chance to make the move to the Emirates Stadium during the winter transfer window despite the Rosenborg star refusing to rule out the possibility of completing the switch in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who saw his side miss out on a trip to Wembley after suffering a Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United, was desperate to bolster his squad midway through the campaign and was forced to contend with a big-money offer for Ollie Watkins being rejected by Aston Villa.

It means that Arsenal were unable to secure any reinforcements during the early stages of 2025, despite edging closer to wrapping up a £51million deal which will see Martin Zubimendi join from Real Sociedad in the summer, and Nypan was among those on the shortlist who proved to be out of the north Londoners' reach.

Arteta May Win Summer Race for Nypan Deal

Midfielder not ruling out eventual switch to Emirates Stadium

Nypan has been expressing that he feels relieved to have snubbed the opportunity to join Arsenal and taken more time to make a final decision over his future, according to GMS sources, but he will continue contemplating whether to eventually make the move when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The teenage central midfielder, who has been described as an 'elite talent' by scout Ben Mattinson, chose to remain with Norwegian giants Rosenborg instead of embarking on a fresh challenge when a host of Premier League sides and outfits across Europe were battling to secure his services.

Nypan's insistence that he does not regret his decision to stay with his boyhood club has come as a significant twist, but GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal remain confident that they will eventually tempt him into joining Arteta's charges after shining in the 2024 Eliteserien campaign.

Although the 18-year-old has previously admitted that it would be 'a dream come true' to join Manchester United, the Gunners were eager to profit as a move to Old Trafford was not a possibility in January due to head coach Ruben Amorim being unable to give assurances over the amount of game time he could expect.

But advances from fellow suitors Aston Villa and Manchester City's owners over a switch to sister club Girona left Nypan unsure of the best landing spot to continue his development, GMS sources have learned, resulting in making the decision to remain focused at Rosenborg until the summer in hope of his preferred destination becoming clearer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Halseth Nypan won eight ground duels and registered three shots in a goalscoring performance as Rosenborg sealed a 4-0 victory over Kristiansund in their final Eliteserien fixture of the 2024 season

Odegaard Wants Nypan to Become Teammate

Captain attempting to persuade fellow Norwegian to join

GMS sources have been told that Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been attempting to sell the opportunity to join the north Londoners to Nypan and, having shown interest before Aston Villa and Girona, they are strong contenders to eventually get the deal over the line ahead of the 2025/26 campaign as he is impressed with the project on offer.

The Norway under-21 international has entered the final two years of his contract at Rosenborg and was spotted watching Manchester City's clash with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium last month as he contemplated heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Aston Villa tried to tempt Nypan into heading to the Midlands when they outlined a pathway into the first-team and their vision for the coming seasons during discussions, GMS sources understand, while Manchester United have been looking very closely at his potential over the past year.

GMS sources recently revealed that a bid in the region of £10million was likely to be enough to convince Rosenborg to sanction their academy graduate's departure, but Arsenal and a host of other suitors have been forced to play the waiting game ahead of potentially making another attempt to win the race in the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/02/2025