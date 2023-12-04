Highlights Arsenal's negotiations with Takehiro Tomiyasu over a new contract are expected to reach a positive conclusion in the not-too-distant future.

Arsenal star Takehiro Tomiyasu has an 'important' role to play after boss Mikel Arteta and the Emirates Stadium hierarchy have decided they are keen to tie him down to a new contract, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why a January exit is expected to be blocked.

The Gunners shattered their transfer record when they spent £105million on landing Declan Rice from West Ham United during the summer, while the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya also headed to north London.

But, having moved two points clear at the Premier League's summit thanks to notching a third consecutive domestic win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, Arsenal will be desperate to keep key men on board as they aim to clinch silverware in the coming months.

Tomiyasu in line to secure new deal

Arsenal are expected to reach an agreement with Tomiyasu over a new long-term contract in due course, according to The Athletic, after an offer has been put on the table in a bid to strengthen their position ahead of the January transfer window.

The report suggests the Gunners have entered negotiations with the Japan international, who has started each of the last four Premier League fixtures, as they are keen to see him join the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in being rewarded with fresh terms.

Arsenal are eager for Tomiyasu to sign on the dotted line as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his current deal, which allows him to pocket £55,000-per-week, and his performances have led to Bayern Munich aiming to lure him away from the Emirates Stadium.

It is understood that the reigning Bundesliga champions are keen to acquire the right-back next month, having initially looked to swoop in during the summer, but they are prepared to wait until the end of the season if a winter switch is not possible.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Arsenal 72 1 6 5 1 Bologna 64 3 3 12 0 Avispa Fukuoka 56 1 1 6 1 Sint-Truidense 41 1 0 5 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Arteta has already made it clear that he is intending to frustrate Bayern in their pursuit as the Spanish tactician has ruled out the possibility of sanctioning Tomiyasu's departure midway through the campaign due to his versatility potentially proving valuable in a push for silverware.

Although the 25-year-old has been on Arsenal's books since a deal worth close to £20million was agreed with Serie A side Bologna two years ago, his path into the starting line-up has regularly been blocked by Ben White.

Brown believes Arsenal will not hesitate in fending off interest in Tomiyasu as a packed fixture schedule in the second half of the season, thanks to qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League, means his versatility will be needed.

The respected journalist feels the former Sint-Truiden man will be handed plenty of game time and, amid Bayern's hunt for his signature, tempting him to sign a new contract is a clever plan from the Gunners.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Tomiyasu is a good player and the fact that he can play in more than one role is important for Arsenal. "He has been very unlucky with injuries, and that has limited his game time and impact, but I think you'll see him slowly grow into the team this season. I think he'll play plenty of games. "He doesn't start that many games, but I do think he is going to be important over the course of the season because Arsenal are competing in a lot of competitions. He is going to get plenty of chances to get in there. I think getting him tied down to a long-term deal is a positive sign for both him and the club."

Kiwior linked with January move to Italy

AC Milan have identified Jakub Kiwior as a target ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business next month, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as they look to recover from being left with limited defensive options.

Although the report suggests it will be difficult for the Serie A side to convince Arsenal to part with the Poland international, who has been limited to just 411 minutes of action this term, they are eager to reach an agreement which would see him head to the San Siro on loan for the remainder of the season.

Kiwior sealed a £20million switch to north London from Spezia in January, meaning a move to AC Milan would allow him to return to the Italian top flight in quick fashion, but his time at the Emirates Stadium has not been plain sailing.

Just a matter of months after his arrival, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the central defender is not ready to become a Premier League regular and Arteta has been keen to ease him into action rather than throwing him in at the deep end as he aims to adjust to the pace of the division.

But Arsenal are in a good negotiating position and do not necessarily need to sanction a move away from his current surroundings as Kiwior's £58,000-per-week contract is due to run until the summer of 2028.