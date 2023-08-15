Arsenal have 'already scheduled' an emergency meeting to decide whether to recruit a new defender after Jurrien Timber has been forced onto the Emirates Stadium sidelines, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Gunners got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start by overcoming Nottingham Forest, the three points came at a cost for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal latest news - Jurrien Timber

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal fear that Timber will be unavailable for a number of months after he was forced off the pitch with a knee problem against Nottingham Forest.

The report suggests there are major concerns that the Netherlands international, who was substituted five minutes after the interval, has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury and may be out of action for the majority of the campaign.

It comes as a crushing blow just a matter of weeks after Timber sealed a £38million switch from Eredivisie giants Ajax.

The defender's move from his homeland also resulted in him bagging a £90,000-per-week contract, but Arteta will be forced to look towards other options in the coming weeks.

Arsenal have confirmed that Timber will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, as well as determining the next steps of his rehabilitation period.

The 22-year-old has only enjoyed 126 minutes of action in a Gunners shirt, having also started the Community Shield win over Manchester City earlier this month.

Arsenal acquired Timber after he made 121 appearances for boyhood club Ajax, chalking up 10 goal contributions in the process.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Timber?

Romano understands that members of the Arsenal hierarchy, along with sporting director Edu, will meet with Arteta to hold talks over whether to dip back into the transfer market after Timber has been forced out of contention.

But the Italian journalist is aware that the Gunners want to clarify the length of time the Dutchman is expected to be on the treatment table before making a final decision over their course of action.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They will discuss that. They have a meeting internally already scheduled to discuss whether they want to enter the market or stay with the current squad they have.

"They will speak about that and I also think they want to wait to understand, with clarity, how long Jurrien Timber is going to be sidelined after his knee injury. That's why they will discuss internally with Mikel Arteta."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Arsenal?

Kieran Tierney's future could be impacted by Timber's lay-off as, according to the Evening Standard, Arsenal may block a potential move away.

The report suggests Premier League rivals Newcastle United have been looking to strike an initial loan agreement for the Scotland international, who was not named in the matchday squad to face Nottingham Forest, but the capital club may be wary about letting him leave now.

It is understood that the Magpies made fresh contact over Tierney earlier this week, but Arsenal's £30million valuation has proven to be a stumbling block.

Reliable reporter Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are also keen to seal a deal which would see the left-back return to Parkhead.

La Liga outfit Real Sociedad have been negotiating over Tierney as well, with discussions continuing into this week.