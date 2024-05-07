Highlights Arsenal are battling it out to win the race for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after pinpointing him as a cheaper alternative to Alexander Isak.

The Slovenia international's release clause has risen to £55million ahead of the summer window opening for business.

Transfer insider Dean Jones is aware that Arsenal are willing to spend a similar figure on a fresh option at the point of their attack.

Arsenal could make a summer move for Benjamin Sesko as the RB Leipzig star's release clause 'would fit within the parameters' of what boss Mikel Arteta is willing to spend on a striker, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners are facing competition from a Premier League rival.

The Gunners have found the back of the net more often than any other side in the top flight, having scored 88 goals during their challenge with reigning champions Manchester City for the title, but plans are being made to splash the cash on reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Declan Rice became the most expensive acquisition in Arsenal's history when he rubber-stamped a £105million switch from West Ham United less than 12 months ago, Arteta and sporting director Edu have put together a fresh shortlist of targets they want to lure to the capital.

Gunners Up Ante in Sesko Pursuit Amid Isak Frustrations

Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of Sesko after being put off making a move for Alexander Isak due to Newcastle United's lofty demands, according to FootballTransfers, and they are contemplating whether to take advantage of the release clause written into his Leipzig contract.

The report suggests that the Slovenia international, who has scored in each of his last five Bundesliga outings to take his tally up to 16 goals for the season, has been pinpointed as an attractive alternative as pouncing for his services would allow the Gunners to allocate more funds for bolstering other positions.

Sesko's arrival would provide Kai Havertz with further competition after he has been deployed in the false nine position for large spells of the campaign, but GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that the marksman may need convincing to embark on a fresh challenge as he is increasingly tempted to remain on Leipzig's books.

Benjamin Sesko's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Kai Havertz Benjamin Sesko Kai Havertz Percentage of aerial duels won 56.3 51.1 Percentage of shots on target 51.2 44.1 Shots 2.77 2.16 Goals 0.77 0.44 Expected goals 0.48 0.40 Statistics correct as of 07/05/2024

Although the 20-year-old has been earmarked as a prime target by Arteta after scouts have been sent to watch him in action, Arsenal are facing competition from domestic rivals Manchester United and Chelsea as the duo have also been keeping tabs on his performances ahead of potentially lodging a formal proposal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only six players have found the back of the net more times than Benjamin Sesko in the Bundesliga this season, having got his name on the scoresheet on 12 occasions

Dean Jones - Arteta Willing to Spend £55m on New Striker Ahead of Next Season

Although Jones understands that Sesko's release clause has gone up in value ahead of the transfer window reopening in the coming weeks, he is aware that Arsenal are willing to fork out a similar figure for fresh firepower after plans have been made by Arteta and Edu behind the scenes.

The respected journalist believes that Leipzig are in line to sanction the exit of the former Red Bull Salzburg man or Lois Openda at the end of the season, and the Gunners target has been deemed a more affordable option compared to other strikers who have been monitored by the Premier League high-flyers and Chelsea.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Benjamin Sesko's release clause is higher now than it was previously, but it still only stands at around £55million. For the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, that would fit within the parameters of any striker deal they would look to do in the summer. "He has had a brilliant season and so has fellow forward Lois Openda, so it will be interesting to see if Leipzig can hold onto both of them. "The likelihood is one leaves, and Sesko still seems affordable even though he will cost more than he did in the winter."

Jesus and Partey Offers Set to be Entertained in Summer

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Arsenal are willing to consider offers for Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey during the summer as they have struggled to remain fully fit during the season, and the big-spending Saudi Pro League has been pinpointed as a potential destination for the duo.

Although the Gunners forked out £45million in order to lure Jesus away from Manchester City close to two years ago, they have grown frustrated after his lengthy spells on the treatment table have resulted in Arteta being forced to regularly turn to Havertz as his main attacker throughout the campaign.

Partey is preparing to enter the final 12 months of an agreement which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week at the Emirates Stadium, meaning that Arsenal are in serious danger of seeing the defensive midfielder walk away as a free agent in 2025 if they fail to sanction his departure.

