But the Serie A side are facing competition for the defensive midfielder's services despite injury woes this season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of a deal being struck during the fast-approaching winter window.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey's time at the Emirates Stadium is 'ticking down' and he could seal his departure in January after transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an eye-catching update over his future.

The Ghana international was offered fresh competition for a starting berth when Gunners boss Mikel Arteta bolstered his options in front of the backline by sealing the £105million acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham United during the summer, while he also spent big on the likes of Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Despite missing a number of fixtures due to injuries since the campaign got underway, Partey is being heavily linked with a move away from the capital ahead of the winter window opening for business at the turn of the year.

Partey in talks with Italian giants over possible switch

Juventus have held discussions with Partey and his representatives ahead of a potential move to Serie A, according to French media outlet Foot Mercato, with Paul Pogba's absence accelerating plans to improve their midfield options.

The report suggests the Turin-based giants' head coach Massimiliano Allegri has set his sights on convincing the 30-year-old, who has been on Arsenal's books since the £45million release clause written into his Atletico Madrid contract was triggered in October 2020, to bring the curtain down on his Premier League career.

But Juventus are facing competition for Partey's signature and may be blown out of the water as a lucrative deal could be put on the table thanks to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli being interested in luring him to the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

Respected reporter Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that the former Real Mallorca man has realised his days at Arsenal may be numbered, meaning a January sale could be on the cards if the right offer comes along.

Thomas Partey's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Atletico Madrid 188 16 12 46 1 Arsenal 104 5 4 21 1 Real Mallorca 38 5 2 13 2 Almeria 32 4 0 14 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The turn of the year could also be the perfect opportunity for the Gunners to cash in as Partey is due to enter the final 18 months of his £200,000-per-week contract at that stage.

If Arsenal choose to sanction his departure midway through the campaign, the defensive midfielder may have already made his final appearance for the club as he underwent surgery in a bid to resolve a thigh problem earlier this month and is expected to be on the treatment table for the remainder of 2023.

Partey has been restricted to just 251 minutes of Premier League action this season, with his last start in the competition coming during the 2-2 draw against London rivals Fulham on August 26.

Jones believes there is a possibility of Partey leaving Arsenal when the transfer window reopens in January as his admirers are becoming increasingly aware of his and the Gunners' demands.

But the reputable journalist has warned that Arteta may struggle to secure the fee he is looking for as suitors will have become cautious due to the Ghanaian's surgery and spell on the sidelines.

When asked whether Partey could embark on a fresh challenge midway through the campaign, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is definitely possible. It is heading towards probable that he ends up leaving Arsenal. Clubs are starting to understand the situation that will be needed to sign him. "I think that the fact he has had a couple of injuries this season makes it a little bit more difficult because clubs will be a little bit more wary about what they're actually getting here. They'll want to know the full story around what is going on with Thomas Partey right now and how he is feeling personally. What is the situation surrounding him right now? There's a lot to take in here, I think. "But, certainly, his time at Arsenal is ticking down. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he ended up leaving in January."

Tomiyasu wanted by Bundesliga giants

Bayern Munich are eager to reach an agreement which would see Takehiro Tomiyasu head to the Allianz Arena at the turn of the year, according to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, but Arsenal are adamant that he is not for sale.

The report suggests the reigning Bundesliga champions initially looked at striking a deal during the summer and are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the right-back, who sealed a £19.8million switch from Bologna two years ago, which could lead to further discussions being held at the end of the season if they cannot force the Gunners into a rethink.

Although it initially appeared that Tomiyasu's game time would decrease due to Arteta spending £38million to land Jurrien Timber from Ajax in July, the summer arrival quickly suffered a long-term injury and is not expected to return to contention until the campaign reaches its climax.

That led to the Japan international going into Saturday's trip to Brentford having made 16 appearances in all competitions, while his consistent performances resulted in him being rewarded with a starting berth for each of the last two Premier League fixtures before the break from domestic action.

But Bayern may look to test Arsenal's resolve as he is due to enter the final 18 months of his Emirates Stadium contract, which allows him to pocket £55,000-per-week, when the January transfer window opens.