Arsenal caused a shock when they opted against attempting to lure Botafogo star Igor Jesus to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut, South American football expert Tim Vickery has exclusively revealed in the latest episode of GMS' Market Madness podcast.

The Gunners have been left in a difficult situation ahead of their Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend as Kai Havertz is set to miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering a hamstring injury during a mid-season training camp in Dubai, leaving boss Mikel Arteta with limited attacking options.

Having failed to bring in a new centre forward midway through the season, after doing likewise last summer when Riccardo Calafiori was Arsenal's most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £42million switch from Bologna, the north Londoners are at risk of falling adrift in the race to be crowned champions.

Jesus Plans to Make Move to Premier League

Gunners held discussions with frontman during winter window

Arsenal reached out to Jesus and his representatives before deciding not to progress a move last month, according to GMS sources, but Botafogo were open to offers in excess of £21million after their striker had been gaining admiring glances from interested parties in the Premier League.

The Gunners were joined by the likes of West Ham United in keeping tabs on the Brazil international, but he ended up remaining in his homeland and is looking to head into the Club World Cup in a rich vein of form ahead of potentially taking his career in an alternative direction in the coming months.

Speaking exclusively on the latest episode of GMS' Market Madness podcast, Vickery confirmed that he was shocked to see Arsenal pass up the opportunity to attempt to win the race for Jesus during the winter transfer window, particularly as he has set his sights on testing himself in the Premier League.

The respected South America-based journalist told GMS:

"Igor Jesus is Brazil's centre forward and currently at Botafogo. The idea, I think, after the Club World Cup is to go to the Premier League. I was surprised that Arsenal didn't bite during the January window."

Jesus was brought to Arsenal's attention by former sporting director Edu, GMS sources have been informed, and Havertz's season-ending injury has left Arteta contemplating who to deploy as his frontman when his side makes the trip to Premier League strugglers Leicester on Saturday.

GMS senior correspondent Ben Jacobs previously claimed it was worth keeping an eye on the Gunners making a move for the 23-year-old as interest had been shown at the same time as having the likes of RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko on their radar as a potential acquisition.

