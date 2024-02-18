Highlights Arsenal have no doubt that Pedro Neto and Ivan Toney would make a positive impact if they head to north London during the summer window.

The Gunners sent scouts to watch the duo in action during Wolverhampton Wanderers' clash with Brentford last weekend.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been targeting Neto and Toney for more than a year.

Arsenal are 'totally convinced' that Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto and Brentford marksman Ivan Toney would be positive additions to boss Mikel Arteta's squad at the Emirates Stadium, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners took advantage of an 'ideal' opportunity as they upped the ante in their pursuit.

The north Londoners were not afraid to splash the cash last summer, with Declan Rice becoming their club-record signing thanks to completing a £105million switch from West Ham United, but it appears that sporting director Edu has already indicated that a hefty budget will be available ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as potential recruits are already being identified.

Although Arsenal recorded their biggest away win in the Premier League last weekend, keeping them firmly in the hunt to be crowned champions, Arteta is wasting no time in making future plans despite the winter window only slamming shut on February 1.

Gunners scouts tasked with watching Toney and Neto

Arsenal sent scouts to watch Toney and Neto in action as Wolves went head-to-head with Brentford last weekend, according to HITC, after Arteta decided that he was keen to continue making checks on the duo due to him being an admirer for an extensive period.

The report suggests that the Gunners were eager to run the rule over Toney, who grabbed his third goal in just four appearances this season when he found the back of the net at Molineux, as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table.

The England international's admirers have been given hope of being able to strike a deal when the transfer window reopens as Brentford chief Thomas Frank has conceded that a summer move is likely to be on the cards, and statistics highlight that he is more clinical than Arsenal's current first-choice striker Gabriel Jesus.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Gabriel Jesus this season Ivan Toney Gabriel Jesus Goals 0.75 0.33 Expected goals 0.50 0.44 Shots 2.50 3.39 Shots on target 1.50 1.32 Goal-creating actions 0.50 0.49 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 15/2/2024

Arsenal have been handed a further boost in their attempts to beat the likes of Manchester United and arch-rivals Tottenham to Toney's signature as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the frontman would be keen to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium if he brings the curtain down on his Brentford career.

It is understood that Wolves will consider selling Neto as they need to secure cash ahead of head coach Gary O'Neil welcoming reinforcements because there are fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, but he could cost up to £70million as the Gunners are not his only suitors.

Wolves are in a strong negotiating position ahead of Arsenal and other interested parties potentially entering discussions as the Portuguese winger still has close to three-and-a-half years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Molineux, but Arteta has already shown that he is open to splashing the cash for key targets.

Dean Jones - Arsenal have no doubts over Neto and Toney's quality

Jones believes that Arsenal sent scouts to run the rule over Neto and Toney, who was valued at £100million by Brentford as they attempted to fend off suitors during the early stages of 2024, as Arteta was eager to discover how they are performing as Premier League sides prepare to enter the final stages of an action-packed season.

The respected journalist understands that the capital club are confident that the duo are capable of shining at the Emirates Stadium as they contemplate whether to open negotiations when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

When asked whether Arsenal scouted Neto and Toney last weekend, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It was an ideal fixture for them to take in those two players. Both of them have been on the radar over the past year, and it was an opportunity to check exactly where each player is at this stage of the season. "To be honest, I think it's beyond the stage of gauging how good either player is. Arsenal are totally convinced that either of them or both of them could work well at the Emirates. There are not really any doubts around that."

Arteta contemplating whether to sell Havertz

Arsenal are considering whether to sell Kai Havertz in the summer, according to Spanish sources, as Arteta is losing patience with the Germany international after he has struggled to rediscover his best form since heading to the Emirates Stadium.

The report suggests that the 24-year-old's lack of contribution in the final third of the pitch, having headed into the weekend with only five goals in 33 appearances this season, has led to doubt over whether he is capable of adapting to the Gunners' demands as they go in search of ending their wait for a Premier League title.

Arsenal forked out £65million when they lured Havertz away from London rivals Chelsea after he made it clear that he was keen to embark on a fresh challenge last summer, but he has failed to live up to expectations and been forced to spend periods on the bench despite his current employers spending big to acquire his services.

Reputable reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Champions League winner would stand a better chance of putting in consistently high performances if he is able to nail down a position instead of being deployed in various areas of the pitch.

Havertz became the highest-earner on Arsenal's books when he completed the switch to north London, with him pocketing £280,000-per-week, and it is understood that Arteta could look to cash in if there are no signs of improvement ahead of the campaign reaching its climax.