Arsenal have been left in a 'sticky situation' after being unable to tie Reiss Nelson down a new contract despite verbally agreeing to put pen-to-paper, Emirates Stadium insider Teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to keep the winger on the club's books after he has gained interest in the transfer market.

Arsenal transfer news - Reiss Nelson

According to Italian media outlet Milan News, Arsenal have been boosted in their hopes of retaining Nelson's services as he has turned down a potential move to AC Milan.

The report suggests the Serie A giants held lengthy negotiations with the Gunners' academy graduate, but they have moved on to alternative targets after being snubbed.

It is understood that Arsenal reached a breakthrough in contract negotiations with Nelson earlier this month and he is set to secure a major increase on his current £60,000-per-week deal, which is due to expire at the end of the month.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that an agreement in principle had been reached between the north Londoners and the 23-year-old.

Nelson has already rejected two offers of fresh terms at Arsenal, which led to interest from the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

What has Teamnewsandtix said about Nelson?

Teamnewsandtix understands that Arsenal have been left in limbo after being unable to contact Nelson after he initially verbally agreed to pen a new deal.

The Gunners insider is aware the north Londoners are still confident of seeing the former England under-21 international commit his long-term future to the club, but doubt remains until he signs on the dotted line.

Teamnewsandtix told GIVEMESPORT: "Arsenal are still in a bit of a sticky situation with Nelson. He has verbally agreed to sign a new deal, but then they've not really been able to contact him so there's been a bit of worry internally.

"They think it will happen because he has completely agreed, but until the contract is signed and the ink's dry, there is that bit of doubt. If he stays, that's Arsenal's second right-wing option, for sure."

Does Nelson deserve a new contract at Arsenal?

FBref data highlights that Nelson averaged more goals and assists per 90 minutes than Bukayo Saka last season.

That emphasises the former Feyenoord loanee is a more than capable understudy to the England international, who recorded 26 goal contributions as Arsenal fell agonisingly short of the Premier League title.

Sofascore data shows that Nelson got his name on the scoresheet every 75 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign, meaning he causes defenders significant problems while he is on the pitch.

Although the wide-man was restricted to just 589 minutes of action last term, there is no doubt that he is highly-regarded by Arteta.

The Arsenal chief has described Nelson as 'really important', so the capital club should tie him down to a new contract.