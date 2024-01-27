Highlights Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is downplaying the importance of signing a striker suggesting the Gunners won't make a big splash to acqurie a new No. 9 at the Emirates Stadium during the 2024 winter transfer window.

The club's current first-choice striker, Gabriel Jesus, has underperformed with only three goals in 16 Premier League appearances this term.

Meanwhile, the north London outfit still have a reported interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

Arsenal are unlikely “to make a big splash for a striker” before the end of the 2024 winter transfer window, as journalist Paul Brown pours cold water over the potential of a centre-forward addition at the Emirates Stadium this month.

Mikel Arteta hopes to build a side capable of challenging for the Premier League title and other top honours but may feel his Gunners side needs more depth in the striker department.

Arsenal came close to securing their first league triumph during the 2022/23 season but were pipped to the post by eventual treble winners Manchester City after the north London outfit ran out of steam. Gabriel Jesus currently plays as Arteta’s first-choice striker but has been criticised this term and hasn’t been as productive as the club would have hoped in his second season at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s striker issues across the 2023/24 season

After 21 games, Arsenal are well in the race to challenge for the Premier League title, sitting five points behind leaders Liverpool and level with Manchester City. However, the Sky Blues have played a game less with a better goal difference. But an inconsistent run of form across December and January has left the Gunners trailing their rivals, having sat top of the table for much of the campaign's early stages.

Goals have not been much of a problem for Arteta’s side. Arsenal sit fifth in the Premier League goal-scoring charts, having hit the back of the net 42 times during the 2023/24 season. They have scored just six fewer goals than Manchester City, who lead the Premier League in attacking returns.

However, the form of first-choice centre-forward Gabriel Jesus has proved a concern for Arsenal. In 16 Premier League appearances, the 26-year-old has scored just three goals and registered two assists. It’s not the form of a No. 9 who will fire Arsenal to a Premier League title, and the club have been linked with several striker additions in January.

In November 2023, Sky Sports News revealed that the Gunners and Chelsea had Brentford striker Ivan Toney on their radar. However, the Bees reportedly value the one-cap England international at £100m, which seems to have ruled out the possibility of a departure from the Gtech Community Stadium this month.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd January) that Arsenal could possibly delve into the market to sign Toney in the summer.

Gabriel Jesus - comparsion to forwards across Europe's big five leagues (Last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.49 80 Passes attempted 30.51 91 Touches (attacking penalty area) 7.56 97 Tackles 1.58 97 Interceptions 0.44 93 Blocks 1.29 98 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 25-01-24

Paul Brown - Arteta ‘plays down’ the need for a striker

Brown claims that every time Arteta is asked about the potential of signing a striker, he plays down the need Arsenal have for a No. 9. The journalist reveals that the talk from agents hints it’s unlikely that the Gunners will move for a centre-forward this winter. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“Every time we ask Arteta, he plays down the need for a striker. He's constantly talking about trying to find solutions, both in terms of what they do on the training pitch with the coaching staff and what the other players in the team are doing and creating for those who are playing up front. So, it doesn't sound like from that, and from what we're hearing from agents, that Arsenal are likely to make a big splash for a striker before the end of the window.”

Arsenal have yet to make their first significant signing of the 2024 winter transfer window, and the chances of any major additions at the Emirates Stadium now seem slim. The Gunners look set to work with what they have for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign and could then turn their attention to the summer transfer market.

According to FootballTransfers, Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto remains Arsenal’s priority for the summer. The north London outfit had reportedly monitored the 23-year-old before sustaining a serious knee injury towards the end of the 2020/21 season. However, the 13-time English champions will not have a free run at Neto, with Manchester City also lurking in the background.

If Arsenal can’t sign Neto, the report says they could pursue Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons. The 20-year-old, currently on loan at RB Leipzig, can play on either wing but is more of a wide playmaker. Simons has also avoided the injury issues that have caused Neto's development to stall over recent years.

Arsenal return to action on 30th January, when they travel to The City Ground to take on Nuno Espirito Santo’s Nottingham Forest.