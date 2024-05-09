Highlights Arsenal are not expected to win the race for Rafael Leao even though boss Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the AC Milan talisman.

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also circling for the Portugal international.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Arsenal could turn their attentions towards Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as an alternative recruit.

Arsenal are unlikely to lure Rafael Leao to the Emirates Stadium during the summer despite the fact that boss Mikel Arteta would 'love' to add the AC Milan star to his squad, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners are more likely to succeed in their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao talisman Nico Williams.

The north Londoners are in the thick of a Premier League title battle with reigning champions Manchester City, having scored more goals than any of their rivals in the division, but sporting director Edu has joined the coaching staff in making plans to draft in reinforcements ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Declan Rice became the most expensive acquisition in Arsenal's history when he completed a £105million switch from West Ham United less than 12 months ago, fresh faces are on course to be welcomed to the capital when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks.

Gunners Battling to Win Race to Sign Leao

Arsenal are among a trio of big-name clubs to have set their sights on landing Leao during the summer, according to Spanish sources, as Arteta has identified the winger as the ideal option to make his side even more of an attacking threat thanks to his dynamic and skilful style of play.

The report suggests that the Portugal international - who has scored 13 goals and registered as many assists over the course of 44 appearances this season - would increase the amount of competition the Gunners have in the wide areas, but Premier League rivals Manchester United and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also plotting a potential move.

Leao has a release clause worth in the region of £150million written into his AC Milan contract, and matching that figure would result in the Serie A giants being left helpless as they attempt to keep him at the San Siro, but financial restrictions mean it will be difficult for suitors to pounce at that price.

Rafael Leao's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Gabriel Martinelli Rafael Leao Gabriel Martinelli Shot-creating actions 4.70 3.96 Shots 2.39 2.59 Key passes 2.12 1.89 Shots on target 0.68 0.85 Assists 0.30 0.19 Goals 0.27 0.28 Statistics correct as of 09/05/2024

Manchester City are also long-term admirers of the 24-year-old, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti telling GIVEMESPORT in February 2023 that boss Pep Guardiola was mulling over whether to make a move last summer, but it is unclear whether a switch to the Etihad Stadium is on the cards ahead of next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rafael Leao has registered a season-high tally of four shots in five Serie A outings, including during AC Milan's 3-3 draw with Genoa earlier this month

Dean Jones - Arteta Does Not Want to Fork Out Nine-Figure Sum for Leao

Jones believes that Arsenal are unlikely to come out on top in the battle to acquire Leao as they will not entertain meeting his release clause and do not want to spend as much as £100million when they already have the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka in the wide areas.

The respected journalist has doubts over whether the former Lille talisman will walk away from the San Siro despite Arteta being a huge admirer, and the Gunners could turn their attentions towards attempting to land Williams after a productive season with boyhood club Athletic Bilbao.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There are a few rumours going around on social media about Rafael Leao being an Arsenal target. While it does make sense in some way, I just cannot see this coming through. "I can believe his style of play is something Arsenal would love to add to the mix. His characteristics fit with the fact they want to find a new wide option and he is direct and exciting, but he has a high release clause. "Even though that won’t be met by anyone, you are still looking at a £100million player. I don’t sense that Arsenal will go that high, and I’m not sure I really see the player on the move yet. "If we are to look for a signing from abroad, I think a player like Nico Williams would make more sense."

North Londoners Intensify Attempts to Land Sesko

Arsenal have upped the ante in their pursuit of RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko ahead of the summer window, according to FootballTransfers, after they have been put off making a move for Newcastle United frontman Alexander Isak due to his current employers' lofty demands.

The report suggests that the former Red Bull Salzburg man, who has found the back of the net in each of his last five Bundesliga outings to take his tally up to 16 goals for the season, has been pinpointed as an attractive alternative as pouncing for his services would allow the Gunners to allocate more funds for bolstering other positions.

But GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Arsenal may have a difficult task when it comes to attempting to convince Sesko to embark on a fresh challenge at the Emirates Stadium as the Slovenia international is increasingly tempted to remain in his current surroundings.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored