Arsenal are not on course to enter a battle to lure Evan Ferguson to the Emirates Stadium despite Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion considering the possibility of sanctioning a loan deal during the fast-approaching January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners have been in free-scoring form ahead of facing Manchester United on Wednesday, with a 5-2 victory over West Ham United last weekend meaning that Mikel Arteta's side have found the back of the net 13 times over the course of their last three fixtures in all competitions.

Although Arsenal failed to recruit an out-and-out striker during the summer, when Riccardo Calafiori was their most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £42million switch from Bologna, plans are not being made to offer Ferguson a route out of his current surroundings midway through the season.

Gunners Not Set to Hand Ferguson Exit Route

Frontman desperate to kickstart season after lack of game time

Arsenal are unlikely to attempt to land Ferguson in January, according to GMS sources, with Arteta turning his attentions elsewhere despite being alerted to the fact that Brighton may be open to negotiating a temporary switch due to failing to break into the forefront of head coach Fabian Hurzeler's plans.

The Republic of Ireland international has been starved of regular action since the campaign got underway, with him being limited to just 134 minutes of Premier League action as a result of falling behind the likes of former Gunners frontman Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in the pecking order.

GMS sources have been informed that Ferguson is seeking a way out of Brighton because of wanting to revitalise his season but, in a major twist, Arsenal are not expected to reignite their interest after previously looking into the possibility of striking an agreement with their top flight counterparts.

Although the centre forward is eager to embark on a fresh challenge, his current employers are in a strong negotiating position thanks to being on a £30,000-per-week contract which is not due to expire until the summer of 2029, complicating matters for his suitors ahead of potential proposals being lodged.

Ferguson is still poised to have plenty of options despite Arsenal not being on track to enter the race for his signature as GMS sources recently revealed that Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are keeping tabs on his situation, while Serie A outfit Genoa are also monitoring developments at Brighton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson averaged 2.5 shots per Carabao Cup outing this season before Brighton & Hove Albion were eliminated by Liverpool in October

Arteta Uncertain Ferguson Would be Upgrade

North Londoners have Havertz and Jesus among current options

GMS sources have been told by Arsenal insiders that a temporary move to the Emirates Stadium is not currently on the cards as Arteta is adamant there is no proof that Ferguson would be a genuine upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus after battling back from injury and still being in the early stages of his career.

Although there is confidence that the 20-year-old could develop into a £100million talent, the Gunners will only consider dipping into the loan market for a new marksman if there is a strong belief that they are capable of spearheading the north Londoners to the Premier League title.

A switch to Arsenal would also not give Ferguson the game time he is craving, GMS sources understand, meaning it would make more sense for him to head in an alternative direction if Brighton give the green light for him to move onto pastures new when the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 03/12/2024