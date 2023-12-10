Highlights Serie A giants AC Milan are eyeing a move for Jakub Kiwior after he has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth at Arsenal.

The Gunners are preparing to enter negotiations over a potential loan deal which could include an option or obligation to remain at the San Siro permanently.

Kiwior has become frustrated after being starved of opportunities since heading to north London from Spezia earlier this year.

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior has attracted 'genuine' interest from AC Milan ahead of the January transfer window, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Mikel Arteta is unwilling to sanction his Emirates Stadium departure.

Having shattered their record outlay by parting with £105million in order to lure Declan Rice away from West Ham United during the summer, the Gunners will be handed another opportunity to freshen up their squad next month.

Kiwior, who has found it difficult to break into the starting line-up for large spells of the campaign, could be among those to head through the exit door after AC Milan have noticed a potential chance to pounce.

Gunners set for Kiwior negotiations

AC Milan are preparing to open talks with Arsenal over a possible deal which would involve Kiwior heading to the San Siro on an initial loan deal, according to 90min, but the Serie A giants are eager for the agreement to include an option or obligation to turn the move into a permanent switch.

The report suggests the Gunners are open to sanctioning a temporary departure after the centre-back, who has only been handed 49 minutes of Champions League action this season, has grown frustrated at his lack of game time.

Heading to AC Milan would also allow Kiwior to seal a quickfire return to the Italian top flight, having previously been on Spezia's books before sealing a £20million switch to the Emirates Stadium less than 12 months ago.

Jakub Kiwior's Serie A record Appearances 39 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 9 Sent off 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It is understood that the Rossoneri have identified the Poland international as a target after being left short of defensive options, with boss Stefano Pioli being particularly keen to explore the loan market as he aims to find a short-term solution.

But Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position and do not necessarily need to sanction a mid-season move away from north London despite Kiwior's desire for more regular opportunities as his £58,000-per-week contract is due to run until the summer of 2028.

Just a matter of months after his arrival in the capital, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the former MSK Zilina man is not ready to become a Premier League regular and Arteta has been eager to ease him into action rather than throwing him in at the deep end as he aims to adjust to the pace of the division.

Jacobs understands that AC Milan are seriously considering whether to head to the negotiating table after Kiwior has been pinpointed as a target ahead of the fast-approaching winter transfer window opening for business.

But the respected journalist believes the Serie A heavyweights could be left disappointed in their pursuit as Arteta, as well as Arsenal sporting director Edu, is keen to hold onto the defender as his side's Premier League title push continues.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"The Milan interest is genuine. Of course, players can always potentially go out on loan to get game time, and that can be useful to all parties. "But I don't see Arsenal selling Kiwior because the right offer comes in or it's structured as a loan with an obligation to buy. I just don't believe that's something that Edu or Mikel Arteta would want to sanction. "Firstly, they value the player. Secondly, they won't want to let Kiwior go because they value squad depth."

Arteta eyeing move for Palhinha

Arsenal are considering a move for Fulham defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to the Mirror, and successfully luring him away from Craven Cottage could spell the end of Thomas Partey's Emirates Stadium career.

The report suggests Arteta has turned his attentions towards the Portugal international, who penned a new £80,000-per-week contract with his current employers in September, after making the addition of a new enforcer in the middle of the park a priority ahead of the January window.

It is understood that Arsenal are one of multiple Premier League clubs preparing to battle it out with Bayern Munich to land Palhinha as his decision to pen a long-term deal at Fulham a matter of months ago has not put off admirers.

The reigning Bundesliga champions came agonisingly close to acquiring the former Sporting man earlier this year, but the £55million deal collapsed during the final stages of the summer window and he was forced to return to west London.

In a potential blow for Arsenal, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Palhinha is eager to complete a move to Bayern next month, with his representatives being confident that a switch to the Allianz Arena is on the horizon after being left frustrated on Deadline Day in September.