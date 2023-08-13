Arsenal will only strengthen their options in midfield and at left-back if there is a key development at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have already enjoyed a successful start to the campaign, with Mikel Arteta's side following up their Community Shield win with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener.

David Raya is in line to become Arsenal's fourth acquisition of the summer as, according to Sky Sports, a deal for the Brentford goalkeeper is being finalised.

The report suggests the Spaniard is set to initially join the north Londoners on a season-long loan for £3million, but a £27million option to buy will be included.

Arsenal agreed personal terms with Raya earlier this month as they looked to fight off competition for his services.

Brentford slapped a £40million price tag on the 27-year-old, which put reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich off putting a permanent offer on the table.

Instead, the German giants attempted to sign Raya on loan, but the Bees rejected the proposal and put negotiations on hold.

Arsenal appear to have reached a compromise with Brentford, having made an opening bid worth £23million earlier this month.

But Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that he fears Raya's arrival at the Emirates Stadium will backfire as Arteta looks to keep him and Aaron Ramsdale happy.

The former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper has kept 20 clean sheets over the course of 62 Premier League appearances.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Arsenal's business?

Jacobs believes Raya heading to Arsenal for less than the £10million they sold Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest for is a good piece of business and gives them the option of strengthening further.

But the reliable journalist feels Arteta and sporting director Edu will only recruit a new midfielder or left-back if one of their current options in those positions moves onto pastures new.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The fact that Turner went for a fee and Raya is coming in for only a loan fee upfront that is smaller than that fee does give Arsenal a little bit of flexibility.

"But if they're to strengthen in midfield, it will be because we get an exit first. If they're to strengthen at left-back, it will perhaps be because Kieran Tierney departs, and that situation is still unclear.

"Arsenal have not exactly got a burning hole in their pocket just to spend for the sake of spending. They've already had an excellent and thorough window, so the last few weeks are really only about buying if they desperately need to or outgoings allow."

What's next for Arsenal?

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal would prefer to sanction Kieran Tierney's permanent departure from the capital despite Real Sociedad looking to strike a loan deal.

The Italian journalist suggests negotiations between the Gunners and the La Liga outfit will continue in the coming days for the Scotland international, who was not in the matchday squad for Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest despite coming off the bench in the Community Shield win over Manchester City six days earlier.

Newcastle United are also among Tierney's admirers, while he has left the door open for a return to reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Additionally, Bhoys chief Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to lure the left-back to Parkhead.

Tierney's Arsenal contract, which allows him to pocket £110,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.