Mikel Arteta has been scouring the market for an ideal partner for Declan Rice in the heart of the Gunners' midfield ahead of the new season.

Merino's personality and drive have resulted in Arsenal being confident that he will fit seamlessly into their squad if he completes the move.

Arsenal have a greater sense of urgency to tie up a deal to lure Mikel Merino to the Emirates Stadium after his Real Sociedad teammate Martin Zubimendi has edged towards joining Liverpool ahead of the fast-approaching Premier League campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners have already splashed the cash on Riccardo Calafiori, with the Italy international joining in a £42million switch from Bologna, but boss Mikel Arteta has turned his attentions towards strengthening his squad in other positions instead of resting on his laurels as the August 30 transfer deadline looms.

Although goalkeeper David Raya has also completed a permanent move to Arsenal, thanks to the north Londoners taking advantage of a £27million purchase option after a fruitful loan spell, plans have been put in place to recruit an ideal partner for club-record signing Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Gunners Eager to Reach Merino Agreement

North Londoners appear poised to table formal offer for Spaniard

Arsenal are urgently looking to reach an agreement for Merino in light of Liverpool attempting to prise teammate Zubimendi away from Real Sociedad, according to GMS sources, and there is an increasing expectation that a formal offer will be lodged by the capital club in the coming days.

Despite preparing for the upcoming campaign in the wake of winning Euro 2024 with Spain, the defensive midfielder has been valued at the modest sum of up to £25million by his current employers due to entering the final 12 months of his contract increasing fears of him leaving as a free agent.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal have been moving forward with their proposed move for Merino since the end of last week, with discussions due to continue with Real Sociedad on Thursday, and Arteta is convinced that his qualities on the ball will compliment Rice after prioritising making improvements in front of the backline.

Mikel Merino's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Declan Rice Mikel Merino Declan Rice Pass completion percentage 76.2 88.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 60.5 47.6 Ball recoveries 7.14 4.97 Tackles 2.79 2.32 Clearances 1.99 1.45 Blocks 1.30 1.03 Statistics correct as of 08/08/2024

The Premier League title hopefuls are adamant that the 28-year-old - who has been described as 'world-class' by Gunners left-back Kieran Tierney - has the personality and drive to allow him to fit well within the current make-up of the squad at the Emirates Stadium, resulting in him being pinpointed as one of their leading targets despite links to Zubimendi.

Arteta and a number of influential figures behind the scenes have identified Merino as their preferred next addition after swooping in for Calafiori last month, GMS sources recently revealed, but they have looked at numerous potential solutions since the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino was one of four members of the Spain squad to feature in every clash at Euro 2024, while he covered 28.1 kilometres over the course of 178 minutes on the pitch

Merino Was Not Pinpointed as Zubimendi Alternative

GMS sources have been told that Arteta will be happy to get a deal over the line for Merino as the new Premier League campaign edges closer, while suggestions that he was initially earmarked as a back-up option in case Arsenal failed to win the race for Zubimendi are wide of the mark.

Liverpool appear poised to pounce on the latter, with Real Sociedad expecting a move to be agreed, and the Merseyside giants have turned his head ahead of potentially triggering the £51.7million release clause written into his contract as they seek the first acquisition since Arne Slot's arrival in the dugout.

Arsenal have been playing down how much intent there was to secure Zubimendi, GMS sources close to the club have learned, and there were initially signs that he would remain with his boyhood club for another season before potentially heading to Real Madrid if Bayer Leverkusen chief Xabi Alonso takes over at the Bernabeu.

