Arsenal are 'very close' to unveiling West Ham United captain Declan Rice and Ajax star Jurrien Timber as the latest arrivals at the Emirates Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are set to return to the Champions League in the upcoming campaign, having finished just five points adrift of Premier League title-winners Manchester City last term, and boss Mikel Arteta is eager to strengthen his squad.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are hopeful of acquiring Rice and Timber before heading to the United States for their pre-season tour next week.

The report suggests both deals are at an advanced stage, while Arteta is eager for the duo to have ample time to integrate into the north Londoners' squad before the upcoming campaign gets underway.

It is understood that Arsenal have been locked in talks with West Ham over the payment structure of the deal which is set to take Rice to the Emirates Stadium as the Hammers want the guaranteed part of the £105million proposal to be paid by the end of next year.

The Gunners have fought off stiff competition from Manchester City, who pulled out of the race for the England international's signature after being unwilling to match their bid.

Arteta is also on the cusp of bolstering his defensive options as a deal worth close to £41million has been agreed for Timber, with Ajax being due to receive an initial £36.5million.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rice and Timber?

Romano understands that Arsenal are on the verge of making Rice and Timber their latest signings as sporting director Edu continues to work around the clock.

The Italian journalist is aware that both deals are expected to be completed imminently, but there are still some hurdles to overcome.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano said: "It's very close. Honestly, I was never aware last week of any medical bookings or anything being completed.

"We are now in a situation where these deals are very advanced. It's very easy to say 'it's done', but they are not done yet in terms of final points and final dates. The expectation is for both deals to be done soon, but they are not completed yet."

Who have Arsenal signed since the transfer window opened?

Kai Havertz became Arsenal's first acquisition of the summer when, according to Sky Sports, he sealed a £65million switch from Chelsea last month.

The report suggests the attacker has penned a five-year contract after moving across the capital to link-up with Arteta's charges.

It is understood that Havertz has become Arsenal's highest-paid player after securing a deal worth £331,000-per-week, with further bonuses available for helping his new side to silverware.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta is 'ready to fix' the Germany international and help him to reproduce his best form after struggling to live up to expectations at Chelsea.